Điện Biên Phủ Victory Museum’s tour guides keep fanning flames of history

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Having worked as a guide at Điện Biên Phủ battlefield relic sites for over 12 years, Bạch Thị Hoàn sees each presentation not merely as delivering information but as a journey of 'telling history' with dedication.

More than seven decades have passed since the Điện Biên Phủ Victory, yet the traces of that heroic era remain vivid on this historic land.

'Storytellers' like Hoàn contribute daily to keeping the flame of history alive, spreading the values of a victory that 'resounded across the five continents and shook the world' to today’s public.

Hoàn’s greatest daily joy is seeing visitors satisfied, developing a deeper affection for the destination and wishing to return to explore the sites further.

Although the job can be repetitive, with stories told hundreds of times, each narration remains a unique experience.

“Every group of visitors brings a different emotion," she said.

"Each time I talk about the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign, I feel as if I relive the heroic chapters of our nation’s history.

“I am proud to tell of the immense sacrifices made by our forebears for today’s peace. As long as visitors can feel even part of that historical value, I find my work truly meaningful.”

At relic sites such as A1 Hill, the De Castries Bunker and the Điện Biên Phủ Victory Museum, stories of the historic campaign are vividly recreated through the guides’ narration.

Beyond conveying information, they evoke emotions, helping visitors truly touch history.

With access to valuable documents and opportunities to meet historical witnesses, Nguyễn Thuỳ Dương, a guide at the Điện Biên Phủ Victory Museum, constantly reflects on how to ensure each presentation is not only accurate but also emotionally engaging.

For her, history truly 'comes alive' when it is told with feeling, leaving visitors with lasting impressions.

“Each relic site holds immense spiritual value, so guides must not only present facts but also convey emotions through each story," Dương said.

"By directly visiting and listening, tourists can better understand the sacrifices and losses of previous generations."

“From there, they gain a deeper appreciation of history and a stronger sense of preserving and promoting our nation’s traditions."

Alongside familiar information, she and many other guides continuously seek new details and firsthand accounts to enrich their narratives.

As a result, history becomes more vivid, relatable and accessible, especially for younger generations.

Silent local tourism ambassadors

Being a historical tour guide requires not only solid expertise but also communication skills, storytelling ability, psychological insight and adaptability.

As visitor expectations rise, renewing approaches and improving presentation quality have become essential for guides at Điện Biên Province’s relic sites.

Hoàng Thị Châm, a guide at the Điện Biên Phủ Victory Museum, said guides actively learn and update their knowledge to meet increasingly diverse visitor needs. Regularly refreshing delivery methods and adding vivid details help audiences better visualise historical events, figures and settings.

From artefacts to place names tied to fierce battles, each narration is carefully crafted to connect historical facts with the storyteller’s emotions.

For her, this is not just daily work but also a responsibility to preserve and pass on the heroic memory of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory to future generations.

According to Vũ Thị Tuyết Nga, director of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory Museum, guides not only introduce the sites but also serve as tourism ambassadors, helping promote the image of local people and cultural identity to both domestic and international visitors.

To enhance quality, the museum regularly conducts assessments while focusing on professional training and communication skills, ensuring better service for visitors, she said.

Nhữ Thị Phương Hoa, a tourist from Hà Nội, sad that during her visit to sites such as A1 Hill, the De Castries Bunker and the museum, what impressed her most was not only the historical value but also how the stories were conveyed.

“The guides tell stories passionately, with emotional voices that truly move listeners," Hoa said.

"We felt deeply touched imagining the sacrifices and losses of previous generations during the campaign.” — VNS