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Việt Nam seeks emergency import of SAT1 foot-and-mouth vaccine

May 07, 2026 - 09:03
The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has asked the prime minister to approve emergency imports of SAT1 foot-and-mouth disease vaccines amid fears of the strain’s rapid spread.

 

A farmer in Thanh Hóa Province takes care of pig herds. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has asked the Prime Minister to allow emergency imports of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccines targeting the SAT1 serotype, already authorised abroad, to strengthen prevention and control efforts.

The request comes amid warnings that SAT1 is spreading rapidly across regions, raising the risk of entry into Việt Nam. Long land borders and persistent cross-border livestock movements via official and informal routes increase vulnerability to animal diseases, the ministry said.

Current FMD vaccines in Việt Nam cover serotypes O, A and Asia1, leaving herds exposed to SAT1.

Việt Nam’s susceptible livestock includes some 31.4 million pigs, 6.14 million cattle, 1.95 million buffalo and more than 3 million goats and sheep. If SAT1 enters, morbidity in naïve herds could be very high, potentially approaching 100 per cent, with a real risk of large-scale outbreaks, the ministry warned.

Movement controls, disinfection, ring-fencing and culling remain necessary but cannot replace vaccination, it added.

Under the Veterinary Law, vaccines without domestic marketing authorisation may be imported for emergencies once they pass quality checks. 

Suppliers and farms have already requested permission to bring in SAT1 doses, with farms paying the costs.

If approved, qualified vaccines would be deployed on demand to build herd immunity, aiming to protect herds, reduce economic losses and safeguard animal health.

FMD, caused by an Aphthovirus in the Picornaviridae family, affects even-toed ungulates. Seven serotypes exist, including A, O, C, Asia1, SAT1, SAT2 and SAT3. — VNS

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