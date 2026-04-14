Bringing second facilities of Bạch Mai and Việt Đức Hospitals into work in second quarter: PM Lê Minh Hưng

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Tuesday asked concerned organisations to resolutely bring the second facilities of Bạch Mai and Việt Đức hospitals into operation in the second quarter of this year.

Chairing a working session between Government leaders, the Ministry of Health (MoH) and relevant ministries and sectors, the PM reviewed progress on tasks assigned to the MoH as well as proposals and recommendations in health care and public health protection and care.

The meeting particularly addressed outstanding issues related to the second facilities of Bạch Mai and Việt Đức hospitals in Ninh Bình Province.

After hearing reports and opinions from ministries, agencies and Deputy Prime Ministers, PM Hưng emphasised that the Government was decisively and consistently directing the resolution of long-standing problematic projects.

The Government is determined to address and remove difficulties and obstacles, including matters under the MoH’s management.

Stressing the working spirit directed by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm that tasks must be clear, time-bound, with designated leads and measured by specific results, PM Hưng assigned Deputy Prime Ministers to directly oversee and work with ministries and sectors to decisively resolve outstanding issues and obstacles.

Pointing out that at the projects for the second facilities of the two hospitals, the remaining difficulties were mainly coordination matters under the authority of the MoH and relevant ministries, the PM required the Ministries of Health, Construction, Defence and Public Security, according to their functions, tasks and authority, to direct concerned agencies to assign maximum resources and implement synchronously, decisively and effectively to urgently resolve outstanding issues and obstacles.

They must complete construction dossiers, fire prevention and fighting acceptance, environmental licensing and remaining tasks as directed by the Party General Secretary.

The MoH will take the lead, coordinating with concerned organisations to soon finalise special mechanisms and policies for operating the two hospitals, completing the work within this month.

In addition, PM Hưng directed the MoH to thoroughly review tasks and schemes assigned by competent authorities related to implementing the 14th National Party Congress Resolution and the Government’s action programme, especially key tasks to be carried out this year.

At the same time, the MoH will work with concerned agencies to proactively implement assigned tasks, ensuring quality and progress as required and periodically report to the PM.

The head of Government also required the MoH to urgently finalise the draft amended Law on Food Safety; develop plans and roadmaps for periodic health check-ups or free screening at least once a year for the public, including priority groups right this year, especially in remote and mountainous areas.

Besides, the MoH should review and reorganise the pharmaceutical distribution system more scientifically and effectively.

Emphasising specific tasks to implement Resolution 57, the PM required the MoH to decisively and urgently complete accurate, complete, clean and live databases in the second quarter of this year, including those on children, healthcare facilities’ environment, preventive medicine, people with disabilities, medical examination and treatment, social assistance and food safety.

Alongside this, it must decisively reform, reduce and simplify administrative procedures, restructure them towards data reuse, and no longer require citizens or businesses to provide information or data already available.

Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà was assigned to directly oversee and work with the MoH on implementation of assigned tasks.

In the meeting, PM Hưng also provided opinions on proposals related to payments for health insurance medical examination and treatment costs exceeding estimates and total payment levels for the 2018–2022 period.

The second facilities of Bạch Mai and Việt Đức hospitals were approved by the MoH in 2014 with a total investment of nearly VNĐ10 trillion (US$380.2 million), and each project has a scale of 1,000 beds.

The MoH held the groundbreaking ceremony for the second facilities of the two hospitals in December 2014. The expected full completion date was December 2017.

PM Phạm Minh Chính in February 2023 established a task force to review difficulties and promote progress on the two projects. He required that within the next six months, the two hospitals must be completed and put into use.

However, the two projects remain delayed. — VNS