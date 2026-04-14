TBM2 completes drilling underground passage of Nhổn–Hà Nội Station metro project

HÀ NỘI — Tunning boring machine (TBM) has safety reached its destination at the S12 underground station of Hà Nội Station, completing the entire tunnel boring process for the underground section of Nhổn-Hà Nội Station urban railway project.

According to Hà Nội Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB), the TBM 2 named “Táo Bạo” (translated as 'bold') on late Monday, April 13, completed 4km-long passage through four stations of S9 (Kim Mã), S10 (Cát Linh), S11 (Văn Miếu) and S12 (Hà Nội Station).

Previously, TBM1, known as "Thần Tốc" (meaning 'lightning speed'), completed the first passage in December last year.

The completion of the second passage helps connect the entire underground tunnel system of the project.

TBM No. 2 began its journey from S9 station on February 3, 2025, passing through S10 station on September 15, 2025, S11 station on January 13 this year, and completing at S12 station on April 13.

During construction, the machinery had stable operations, installing thousands of tunnel lining rings, adhering to strict technical standards, and ensuring the safety of above-ground structures, including in densely populated areas with many heritage buildings.

The MRB said that the underground portion of the project, including 4km of tunnels, four underground stations, and one emergency escape shaft, has reached approximately 63 per cent completion, with package CP03 achieving 76.6 per cent.

Construction is continuing on the remaining items such as tunnel structures, underground ramps (RAMP), underground stations, lane changes, and the completion of the road along Thủ Lệ Lake.

The Nhổn–Hà Nội Station urban railway project is a key transportation project of the capital city, playing a role in reducing traffic congestion, improving public transport capacity, and contributing to environmental protection and sustainable urban development.

Throughout the construction process, the project has used a modern geotechnical monitoring system to track displacement, subsidence, and ensure the stability of surface structures.

According to the MRB, the two TBMs used for the project are manufactured by Herrenknecht (Germany), are over 100m long, weigh approximately 850 tonnes, and operate using Earth Pressure Balancing (EPB) technology, allowing for simultaneous excavation and installation of the tunnel lining, minimizing the impact on the environment and surrounding areas.

The completion of all tunnel drilling work is a significant milestone, affirming the ability of the units participating in the project in Việt Nam to master modern tunnel construction technology. — VNS