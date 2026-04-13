VNU-HCM aims for world top 100 ranking in mathematics, to boost tech-integrated education

HCM CITY — Việt Nam National University-HCM City is hoping to transform its mathematics department into a top 100 global entity by reimagining how the subject is taught and applied in the digital age.

The university hosted a conference in collaboration with the private university VinUni on Monday on "Teaching and Learning Mathematics in the Era of Technology," and event that attracted some renowned Vietnamese and overseas scholars to discuss the pivotal role of mathematics as the "design language" of modern technology.

At the end of last year the Government had approved a national science, technology and innovation programme focusing on six strategic products: large language models and Vietnamese virtual assistants, AI edge cameras, autonomous mobile robots, 5G network equipment, blockchain infrastructure, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Experts at the conference pointed out that mathematics is the foundation for all these fields as well as for other high-tech industries like semiconductors, bio-medicine and new materials.

"Mathematics must no longer be seen as just a traditional foundational subject. It must become the design language of technology, a problem-solving tool for businesses, and the intellectual infrastructure for innovation," Professor Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, chancellor of VNU-HCM, said.

Despite having a strong pool of talent, she said, the connection between mathematics and practical technological applications in Việt Nam remains limited.

To address this, VNU-HCM plans to "redesign the mathematical pathway" from high school to postgraduate levels.

The strategy focuses on shifting from closed knowledge systems to open problem-solving capacities.

The university is shifting its pedagogical focus from theory to practice, ensuring students are equipped to tackle both local and global challenges.

Central to this vision is the creation of an integrated educational ecosystem that links academic learning with industry needs.

A talent pipeline will be created between the High School for the Gifted and university and postgraduate levels.

The training programmes will place a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary approaches.

Mathematical modelling and statistics will be enhanced in the curriculum.

The teaching of optimisation and algorithms will be prioritised.

Scientific computing and data analysis will become core components of the training.

To reach the Top 100 world ranking goal, VNU-HCM is committed to expanding international cooperation and attracting global experts.

The conference featured insights from world-renowned scholars, including Prof. Vũ Hà Văn from Hong Kong University and director of VinIF, Prof. Nguyễn Hoài Minh from Sorbonne University in France and Prof. Nguyễn Minh Tân from National University of Singapore.

They highlighted how mathematics is now central to the development of artificial intelligence and data science.

Mai said this transition is challenging but necessary for VNU-HCM to meet international standards.

This shift is expected to provide high-quality human resources for Việt Nam's strategic technology sectors amidst its rapid digital transformation. — VNS