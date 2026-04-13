Huế residents struggle to make a living under prolonged extreme heat

HUẾ — From early April, the central city of Huế has been experiencing a widespread spell of severe and exceptionally severe heat, with temperatures ranging from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, making life even more exhausting for workers who spend long hours outdoors.

The prolonged heatwave is directly affecting the livelihoods of many informal workers, especially around Đông Ba Market in Phú Xuân Ward.

From early morning the market maintains its usual trading rhythm but by mid-morning rising temperatures have led to a noticeable drop in foot traffic. The slowdown in business has also reduced demand for transporting goods, directly impacting workers in jobs such as motorbike porters and cyclos. — VNS