An Giang Province recognises Mỹ Hòa Hưng as island commune

AN GIANG – The An Giang Province People’s Committee has recognised Mỹ Hòa Hưng Commune as an island commune, marking a new step in local socio-economic development.

It is the province’s second inland freshwater island commune to receive such status, after Cù Lao Giêng Commune located in the Tiền River, a tributary of the Mekong River.

Under the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 40 issued on October 31, 2025, An Giang now has eight recognised island communes, including the offshore island communes of Phú Quốc, Thổ Châu, Kiên Hải, Tiên Hải, Hòn Nghệ, Sơn Hải, and the river island communes of Cù Lao Giêng and Mỹ Hòa Hưng.

Mỹ Hòa Hưng is an island commune surrounded by the Hậu River, a tributary of the Mekong River.

It covers an area 19.64sq.km and is home to 6,223 households with more than 27,100 permanent residents across nine hamlets.

All of its natural area lies on an isolated island, with residents living separately from the mainland.

Therefore, the commune has natural conditions, infrastructure, transport and production patterns typical of an island area, in line with criteria set out in Decision No. 40 on recognising island communes.

The commune has 860ha of agricultural land for cultivating rice, vegetables, fruit, aquaculture and mixed gardens.

It holds strong potential for aquaculture and tourism development.

The commune, the hometown of the late President Tôn Đức Thắng, is home to the President Tôn Đức Thắng Memorial Site, a special national relic that honours his life and career.

The site attracts large numbers of visitors and serves as a key venue for educating younger generations about patriotism, revolutionary traditions and solidarity.

Võ Minh Tuấn, Secretary of the commune Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council, said the recognition of Mỹ Hòa Hưng as an island commune will enable residents to access more benefits and policies.

This is expected to boost socio-economic development, as well as tourism, trade and services, he said.

The commune’s average income reached VNĐ83.89 million (US$3,190) per person per year in 2025.

The commune has organised agricultural production effectively and developed suitable commodity production areas in recent years.

Many key farm products have been linked to co-operatives for consumption, helping raise incomes, stabilise livelihoods and support local socio-economic growth. — VNS