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HCM City strengthens ties with Coast Guard to protect maritime sovereignty

April 12, 2026 - 08:47
The Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of HCM City and the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command have officially signed a coordination programme for the 2026-30 period, aimed at enhancing maritime sovereignty protection and supporting fishing communities.
Delegates from HCM City and Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command in a group photo after signing a 2026-30 cooperation agreement to boost maritime security and support, at a ceremony held in Côn Đảo Island — Photo courtesy of the Việt Nam Coast Guard

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of HCM City and the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command have officially signed a coordination programme for the 2026–30 period, aimed at enhancing maritime sovereignty protection and supporting fishing communities.

The signing ceremony took place on April 11 in Côn Đảo Island as part of a working visit by the HCM City delegation. The event also featured a seminar on maritime security and a campaign to combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Speaking at the conference, Nguyễn Phước Lộc, Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee and chairman of the HCM City VFF Committee, praised the efforts of frontline forces and the active participation of businesses and local residents in implementing "towards the islands" initiatives.

"This coordination with Coast Guard Region 3 is a vital starting point. It sets the foundation for HCM City to expand cooperation with the Navy, border guard, and other armed forces to create a combined strength in defending our national waters," he said.

The partnership focuses on two major pillars: the "Accompanying Fishermen" programme, which provides legal guidance and practical support to local fishing fleets; and the "For the Homeland's Seas and Islands – For the Frontline of the Fatherland" programme that mobilises social resources to support soldiers and residents in border and island areas.

Colonel Lê Văn Tú, Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, said the force would work closely with the city’s authorities to ensure a safe, secure, and sustainable maritime environment.

The cooperation helps consolidate the great national unity block and builds a firm "people's heart" position at sea, he said.

On this occasion, the city delegation presented several support projects to improve the lives of officers and soldiers.

Notable contributions include a high-tech vegetable garden project, and various essential equipment for daily use and logistics.

These practical gifts reflect the city's commitment to improving the living and working conditions of those stationed in remote maritime areas.

The 2026–30 agreement marks a significant milestone in civil-military relations, ensuring that HCM City remains a strong rear base for the nation’s maritime defenders. — VNS

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