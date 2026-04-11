HCM City to stage seven-site fireworks on april 30

HCM CITY — Fireworks will light up the sky at seven locations across HCM City on the evening of April 30 as part of celebrations marking the 51st anniversary of the Reunification of Vietnam and the 140th anniversary of International Workers’ Day.

Under a plan recently approved by the municipal People’s Committee, the displays will run from 9pm to 9.15pm.

High-altitude fireworks will be set off at three key locations, including the Saigon River Tunnel entrance in An Khánh Ward, the central area of the new urban zone in Bình Dương Ward, and Bà Rịa Park Square in Bà Rịa Ward.

Meanwhile, low-altitude displays will take place at four sites: Đầm Sen Cultural Park in Bình Thới Ward, the SAIGON MARINA IFC tower in Sài Gòn Ward, the Kim Long villa area in Nhà Bè Commune, and the Cần Giờ coastal tourism urban area in Cần Giờ Commune.

The fireworks are part of a “Non sông thống nhất” (Unified Nation) festival, featuring a range of commemorative and cultural activities.

Exhibitions will be held along Đồng Khởi Street, at Chi Lăng Park, on Ba Cu Street in Vũng Tàu Ward, and at the Bình Dương provincial administrative centre.

The city will also organise memorial visits to martyrs’ cemeteries, along with incense and flower offerings in tribute to late Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Tôn Đức Thắng.

A large-scale art performance is scheduled from 7.30pm to 9pm on April 30 at three venues Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street, the central park of the new urban area, and Bà Rịa Park Square.

Additional highlights include street lighting decorations and the 50th edition of the city’s traditional April 30 cross-country race. — VNS