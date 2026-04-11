HCM City students sharpen integration skills during peak action week

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Students' Association in HCM City (VSA HCMC) officially launched the HCM City Students’ Integration Week on April 11 at the International University under Việt Nam National University (VNU-HCM).

The initiative aims to implement national policies on developing high-quality young human resources and enhancing the global competitiveness of the city’s youth.

Running from April 11 to April 19, the peak action week serves as a comprehensive educational platform.

Speaking at the kick-off ceremony, Nguyễn Hoàng Phúc, vice chairman of the VSA HCMC, said the event is more than just a series of activities.

"This is a vivid practical environment for students to train, grow, and assert themselves in the process of international integration.”

It is an opportunity to equip essential skills such as foreign languages, digital literacy, and innovative thinking while fostering the courage to work in multicultural environments, he said.

The programme features a diverse range of high-level activities designed to balance political education with practical skill-building.

Academic forums held during the week include the "Youth with Sustainable Development Thinking" forum and the "Gen Z and Global Integration" discussion.

Students are participating in various competitions, such as the "Power of Speech - Exposing Facts Breakthrough 2026" English debate contest and several English oratory events.

Regarding digital transformation, the organisers have launched online English proficiency tests for all association members alongside digital toolkits to standardise language use in student movements.

Cultural exchange programmes are being organised with the aim of promoting Vietnamese cultural values and national identity to international friends.

The movement has seen 100 per cent participation from grassroots student associations across the city.

Each unit is organising tailored workshops, academic contests, and international exchange programmes suited to their specific student demographics.

This "Integration Week" is a concrete step in the city’s strategy to develop a world-class workforce, contributing to the city’s goal of becoming a smart and modern urban centre while maintaining its role as the country’s economic engine. — VNS