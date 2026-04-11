Laos, Đà Nẵng keep boosting friendship ties

ĐÀ NẴNG – Traditional dances and art performances as well as cuisine exchanges were staged in celebration of the Bunpimay 2569 Festival (traditional New Year of Laos) at the Consulate General of Laos in Đà Nẵng City, promoting the ever-closer ties among local people and Lao friends.

Local universities also presented 104 scholarships to Lao students studying in Đà Nẵng City in 2025-26 academy year.

More than 500 Lao students are joining education programmes in technology, science, medicine, economics, foreign languages and food industry at seven universities in Đà Nẵng City.

Lao Consul General in Đà Nẵng City, Vonkham Chuenmanivong highly appreciated the deeper friendship ties between Đà Nẵng and localities in Laos.

She also expressed her thanks to the city for co-operation and supportive programmes in education for Lao students and expats for years.

She voiced her confidence that the long-standing relationships between Đà Nẵng and Lao localities will be developing stronger in the coming time.

Vice chairman of the City People's Committee, Trần Tuấn Anh strongly confirmed that the city will continue strengthening the friendship ties and co-operation programmes with localities in central and southern regions of Laos.

Earlier, Đà Nẵng inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on co-operation in 2026-30 with four provinces of Attapeu, Salavan, Champasak and Sekong in infrastructure development projects and boosting the development of the East-West Economic Corridor that help connect Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Việt Nam.

Đà Nẵng had spent VNĐ115.9 billion (US44.9 million) in joint programmes with Laos in 2018-22

The city said the reopening of the Đà Nẵng-Vientiane flight would help boost tourism among world heritage sites in central Việt Nam and destinations in Vientiane, Luang Prabang, northeast of Thailand.

Đà Nẵng has signed 37 agreements and MoUs with seven localities in Laos, including Vientiane, Xayabury, Savannakhet, Champasak, Sekong, Salavane, and Attapeu provinces. VNS