Dozen foreign nationals caught illegally gambling at Nha Trang hotel

KHÁNH HÒA — Police of the south-central province of Khánh Hoà on Friday said they have detained a Vietnamese woman and 13 foreign nationals for investigation over illegal gambling activities uncovered at a hotel in Nha Trang.

Authorities said the operation was carried out at around 11pm on March 1, when officers from the provincial Criminal Police Division, in coordination with other units, inspected a prize gaming club for foreigners located down in basement of the upscale Sheraton Nha Trang hotel at No.26–28 Trần Phú Street.

At the scene, police found Nguyễn Thị Kiều Loan, 37, a resident of Nha Trang and originally from Quảng Ngãi Province, allegedly managing and organising gambling activities for 13 foreign players in the form of cash-based poker games.

The group included two Chinese nationals, five South Koreans, three Russians, one American, one Kazakh and one Japanese.

Officers seized a large amount of cash in different currencies and equipment believed to be used in the operation, including more than VNĐ 518 million, KRW 4.5 million, USD 89,272, CNY 28,350, HKD 28,450 and JPY 30,000. They also confiscated card payment machines, receipt printers, cash-counting machines, poker tables, computers and mobile phones.

Investigators said the probe is ongoing, with further inquiries underway to clarify the roles of those involved and determine legal responsibilities.

The GDC Lucky Club, a prize gaming venue operating around the clock, is reportedly owned a 30-year-old woman in HCM City whose name was known as Hà Woang Minh Hoa

According to investigators, players at the club could exchange cash for “Cashin Ticket” credits or deposit US dollars directly into gaming machines. The club reportedly earned commissions based on the total amount wagered. — VNS