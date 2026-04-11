Francophonie Day 2026 opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — Francophonie Day 2026 opened at Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai High School in HCM City this morning, offering diverse activities to bring local students closer to the international Francophone community.

The event is co-organised by the French Embassy in Việt Nam, the French Consulate General in HCM City, the French Institute in Việt Nam, along with HCM City Department of Education and Training and partners.

Etienne Ranaivoson, Consul General of France in HCM City, said French is the language of 400 million people worldwide and serves as a connecting thread between cultures, generations and nations.

The event offered opportunities for visitors to explore French education programmes and the career opportunities this language brings.

Some of the standout activities included a career opportunities seminar and a panel discussion with former Vietnamese students in France.

Nguyễn Bảo Quốc, deputy director of HCM City Department of Education and Training, said Francophonie Day 2026 in HCM City is a meaningful event aimed at celebrating the French language, culture and the Francophone and Francophile communities.

Through diverse activities such as cultural exchanges, art performances, competitions and learning experiences, the event not only helps students improve their foreign language skills but also contributes to fostering understanding, openness and respect for cultural diversity, he added.

He also highlighted the city's long tradition of teaching and learning French, with a bilingual programme implemented in 1994. — VNS