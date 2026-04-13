Gov't delegations visit, greet southern Khmer communities on New Year festival

HCM CITY — Government delegations have visited Khmer communities across the southern region to extend greetings ahead of the Chol Chnam Thmay festival, their traditional New Year.

In 2026 the festival will take place from April 14 to 16, marking the transition from the dry to the rainy season, a period associated with renewal and hopes for a favourable year.

The celebration honours ancestors and reinforces cultural traditions through rituals and community activities.

On April 13, a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nông Thị Hà visited Khmer organisations and individuals in HCM City, including outstanding figures, disadvantaged households and senior dignitaries of Theravada Buddhism.

At Candaransi Pagoda in Xuân Hòa Ward, Hà extended New Year wishes to religious leaders and members of the Khmer community, highlighting the Party and State’s continued focus on ethnic minority areas through policies aimed at socio-economic development, poverty reduction, cultural preservation, and improved living standards.

She acknowledged the contributions of the city’s Khmer population, noting their engagement in economic activities and social movements that support the city’s development.

She also underscored the role of Theravada Buddhist clergy in guiding followers, promoting moral values and encouraging compliance with State policies and laws, thereby strengthening national unity.

She expressed the hope that the Khmer communities would continue to foster solidarity and self-reliance, develop the economy, preserve cultural identity, and work with authorities to build both new-style rural areas and civilised urban communities.

The Venerable Danh Lung, secretary of the executive council of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha and abbot of Candaransi Pagoda, said Khmer monks and followers would continue to uphold cultural and religious values while contributing to national development.

The delegation also visited Pothiwong Pagoda in Bảy Hiền Ward to extend its greetings and present gifts to dignitaries and disadvantaged households.

Earlier on April 11, a separate delegation led by Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nguyễn Đình Khang visited Khmer communities in Vĩnh Long Province, where he described the festival as a distinctive cultural tradition that strengthens unity and reflects hopes for peace and good harvests.

He acknowledged the contributions of the Khmer people to national development and expressed confidence that they would continue to promote solidarity and contribute to socio-economic development.

Between April 11 and 12, Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Y Thông led visits to An Giang Province and Cần Thơ City to offer New Year wishes.

The Khmer are one of Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups with a population of more than 1.3 million, largely concentrated in the southern region. — VNS