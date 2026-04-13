Unverified mobile users face SIM suspension from April 15

HÀ NỘI — Mobile subscribers who have not registered and standardised their information will face two-way service suspension (i.e cannot make or receive phone calls or messages), the Telecommunications Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications has said.

The regulation is set out in Circular 08/2026, which takes effect on Wednesday (April 15) to standardise mobile subscriber information nationwide.

Circular 08/2026 details telecommunications management regulations. It requires authentication of terrestrial mobile subscriber information and imposes strict measures on users with inaccurate or unverified data.

Network operators will review databases and apply service suspension measures or even terminate contracts in cases of violations.

According to the circular, the suspension process will be carried out in phases depending on specific cases, with five groups requiring special attention.

First, users who change mobile devices. The system will automatically record when a SIM is inserted into a new phone. Users will have a maximum of two hours to authenticate their identity via facial biometrics through the operator’s app or VNeID. If the deadline is missed, the SIM will be suspended one-way (cannot make phone calls or texts), then two-way after 30 days. The number will be reclaimed after a further five days.

Second, users with the old nine-digit identity cards (the current modern ID number has 12 digits). Subscribers registered with old identity cards must update to new ones and add facial biometric data. The deadline for completion is 60 days.

Third, individuals confirming non-use of phone numbers on VNeID. If a person confirms directly on VNeID that they did not register or do not use a given subscriber number, the network will temporarily suspend the service. Prior to that, users will receive reminder notifications for five consecutive days.

Fourth, subscriber information that does not match the national database. Cases with incomplete or mismatched information when cross-checked with the Ministry of Public Security will have 60 days to standardise their data after receiving notification.

Finally, foreigners in Việt Nam. Those using passports to register SIMs must also re-authenticate their information within 60 days from the circular’s effective date.

To protect their rights and avoid communication disruptions, users can check their personal information through the following methods.

They can compose a message in the format: TTBT [citizen identity card number] (TTTB stands for Thông tin thuê bao, or subscribers information) and send it to 1414. The system will reply with full name, date of birth and document number that is associated with that identity card. If the information does not match, users must contact their network provider to update it.

They can also access the Documents Wallet section on the the national ID VNeID app, select phone number to view subscriber numbers registered in their name. If an unfamiliar number is found, users can report it directly in the app.

Standardising information not only ensures compliance with legal regulations but also protects users from identity fraud and telecom scams.

The Telecommunications Department has urged network operators to strictly suspend services for subscribers with inaccurate information in line with regulations.

The standardisation of subscriber information is being carried out under Decree 49/2017/NĐ-CP and has been promoted by the Telecommunications Department since March 13, 2023.

It aims to eliminate junk SIMs and SIMs registered under false identities and to reduce spam messages and calls.

The Telecommunications Department has required network operators to review, classify and individualise groups of subscribers requiring standardisation for communication, ensuring people have full access to information, can easily update their details and avoiding disruption to customers with correct information. — VNS