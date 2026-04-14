Smart ties grow in Đà Nẵng tech training push

ĐÀ NẴNG — In a bid to sharpen its digital edge, the Việt Nam–Korea University of Information and Communications Technology (VKU) has asked Hanwha Life Vietnam for a strategic expansion plan to improve the scale and quality of human resources training programmes in fintech, semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI), chip design, business-based job training, international student exchanges and the building of laboratories and a research centre at the city-based university.

Rector of VKU, Huỳnh Công Pháp, proposed a working session with representatives of Hanwha Life Vietnam and ChorogUsan for Children (a South Korea’s child welfare organisation)following successful co-operation programmes in 2024-25.

Pháp said a series of co-operation programmes between VKU and Hanwha Life, including Hanwha Life’s job training programme, scholarships and internships, had helped promote human resource training for Đà Nẵng and businesses working in information technology and hi-tech industries.

He stressed that the establishment of VKU’s Fintech Hub has helped build links between the university, businesses and the innovation ecosystem in central Việt Nam.

Lim Suk Hyun, Head of Corporate Planning Division at Hanwha Life, highly appreciated VKU as a key partner in manpower education in fintech and in the strategic co-operation development of the two sides.

He also emphasised Hanwha Life Vietnam’s commitment to a long-term partnership in training and student support programmes, as well as boosting research and innovation with the Việt Nam–Korea University of Information and Communications Technology.

Hanwha Life has funded the Việt Nam Informatics Olympiad Advancing AI Talent Development programme for the third consecutive year.

It said the Future Plus project helped bring the top 30 Vietnamese fintech students from the Việt Nam Informatics Olympiad in the central and Central Highlands region to join an AI and fintech exchange trip in Korea last year.

Đà Nẵng, which has launched the Việt Nam International Financial Centre in Đà Nẵng City (VIFC-DN), has been accelerating plans to develop a skilled workforce to support the centre’s operations.

The Việt Nam–Korea University of Information and Communications Technology and the University of Economics – University of Đà Nẵng have begun training programmes in fintech, international business and AI applications in business.

VKU alone introduced four new programmes in 2025, including fintech, data analytics, game technology and automotive software engineering.

The city has signed 20 memorandums of understanding with international financial institutions covering training, consultancy, communication, investment promotion, marketing and product development in fintech, green finance, supply chain financing and digital financial services, linked with innovation, green transformation and infrastructure development.

The Vietnam Blockchain Association and VKU have agreed on an education exchange programme on blockchain and AI, integrating these subjects into the university’s official curriculum and enabling students to participate in practical projects with major technology enterprises.

VKU also plans to cooperate with LG Electronics and the University of Northampton to research digital human resources and applications in high-tech industries in the coming period.

Đà Nẵng is leading the country in digitalisation, with an average of 2.3 digital businesses per 1,000 people.

The city aims to have at least five financial technology businesses with annual revenues exceeding VNĐ1 trillion and at least two or three employing 1,000 people by 2030. — VNS