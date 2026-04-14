Experts call to strengthen RSV prevention for the elderly and vulnerable

HÀ NỘI — Health experts have called for strengthening preventive measures against infectious diseases caused by Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) for older adults, especially those with underlying health conditions.

According to the World Health Organization, RSV is a human-specific, pathogenic virus that infects cells in the respiratory tract from the nose to the lungs, causing diseases ranging from mild to severe infections that can be life-threatening.

RSV-related illness can occur at any age, and reinfection may happen throughout life. Global data from 2019 shows an estimated 33 million cases of acute lower respiratory tract infections associated with RSV.

Dr Phan Thu Phương, director of the Respiratory Centre at Bạch Mai Hospital, said: “Older adults and individuals with compromised immune systems faced a higher risk of severe RSV disease. In particular, older adults with comorbidities such as asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure have also been reported to experience more severe clinical outcomes when infected with this virus.”

Head of the Respiratory Department at University Medical Centre HCM City, Dr Lê Thượng Vũ, noted that: “In addition to its potential to cause severe lower respiratory tract disease leading to hospitalisation, RSV infection can lead to severe long-term complications in people having risk factors, such as people with cardiovascular and respiratory problems.

"Among older adults with COPD, chronic bronchitis and emphysema, up to 80.4 per cent of patients experience exacerbation during hospitalisation due to RSV infection.”

Health experts said that the burden of RSV in older adults remains underestimated for various reasons.

Dr Dương Thị Hồng, deputy director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (based in Hà Nội), said: “Strengthening prevention, including vaccination for adults -- especially those with underlying conditions -- is essential to reduce the risk of infectious disease, help ease pressure on the health care system and improve quality of life.”

The experts suggested that prevention of infectious disease, including vaccination for the elderly and particularly for individuals with underlying conditions, will help reduce the risk of disease and some complications caused by infections.

Currently, international and domestic health organisations have issued guidelines recommending RSV vaccination for people aged 60 and above.

To ensure effective prevention, the role of treating physicians is crucial. Deputy Director of the Cardiology Institute at Bạch Mai Hospital Dr Nguyễn Quốc Thái said: “Prevention must be placed on par with treatment, a mandatory component in a comprehensive health care model.

"Treating physicians play a key role in counselling, raising awareness and reinforcing trust in the benefits of vaccination for patients, thus better protecting vulnerable groups, especially older adults and those with underlying conditions, from infectious diseases.” — VNS