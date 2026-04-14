No signs of discrimination against Indian tourists in Đà Nẵng: department

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng City has issued an official dispatch to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Việt Nam in India, and the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism in response to information concerning alleged discrimination against tourists.

Earlier, the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng City received Official Telegram No. 90/NLI-CĐ-ĐSQ from the Embassy of Việt Nam in India, which included reports reflecting negative experiences and alleged discriminatory treatment of Indian tourists in Việt Nam.

Following inspections and verification by relevant agencies as well as a review of the city’s feedback channels, Đà Nẵng has so far found no evidence of any signage, notices, or behaviour indicating discrimination against Indian tourists.

The city has not recorded any tourism business displaying signs or notices with contents such as “No Smoking – No Indians” or engaging in any form of refusal of service based on nationality.

The tourism rapid response team’s hotline and the city’s tourist support centre have not received any complaints from Indian tourists related to the issue.

In order to provide timely and accurate information and to avoid negatively affecting the image of Việt Nam’s tourism sector and its localities, the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee has requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Việt Nam in India, and the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism to coordinate with relevant agencies to verify the authenticity of the information, and to provide official information and verification results to domestic and international media to correct inaccurate content.

This aims to affirm that Việt Nam, specifically Đà Nẵng (including the ancient town of Hội An), does not have discriminatory practices such as those reported (e.g. displaying signs reading “No Smoking – No Indians”).

On 1 April, Travel + Leisure Magazine, a leading travel publication in the US, announced its list of “Hidden Gem Cities” – destinations with understated beauty, rich experiences, and strong appeal worldwide.

Hội An ranked first on the list, affirming the outstanding attractiveness of Hội An–Đà Nẵng tourism on the global tourism map.

In March, the online travel platform Booking.com officially released its list of the “Most Welcoming Destinations in the World” as part of the 14th Traveller Review Awards. The list was based on more than 370 million verified reviews from global travellers.

Accordingly, Hội An was recognised as the most welcoming destination in Việt Nam in 2026. These are acknowledgements from the international travel community of the tourism image of Hội An in particular and Đà Nẵng City in general.

Based on these positive recognitions, the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee has requested the Embassy of Việt Nam in India and the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism to continue paying attention to, and coordinating in, strengthening communication, promotion, and outreach efforts to promote the tourism image of Hội An and Đà Nẵng City to international audiences.

The city’s tourism sector has widely publicised hotline numbers to promptly receive and handle feedback from tourists related to the tourism environment, business operations, and service quality.

Đà Nẵng welcomes and encourages tourists to promptly report any cases showing signs of negatively affecting the tourism environment, or any complaints related to sightseeing and tourism activities, as well as tourism business operations and service providers in the locality, through the hotlines so that relevant authorities can address and resolve them in a timely manner, ensuring tourists’ rights and interests.

The central city's authorities said it will continue to direct departments, agencies, localities, and relevant units to strengthen state management of tourism, enhance communication and guidance for tourism service providers, and improve service quality and professional, civilised conduct.

The city is determined not to allow any form of discrimination against tourists, thereby maintaining and enhancing the image of Đà Nẵng as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination. — VNS