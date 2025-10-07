Prime Minister commends border guards, police for major drug bust

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has sent letters of commendation to competent forces for their successful crackdown on a major transnational drug trafficking operation that smuggled 777.7kg of narcotics into Việt Nam from abroad.

In the letters, the PM specifically recognised the Department of Drug Control and Crime Prevention under the Ministry of National Defence’s Border Guard High Command, and the Drug Crime Investigation Department under the Ministry of Public Security for their outstanding work on the case.

On September 21, the units, working in concert with the border guard commands in Hải Phòng City, HCM City, Hà Tĩnh Province, as well as Phú Thọ and Đồng Nai provincial police forces, arrested 20 suspects and seized 777.7kg of synthetic drugs along with numerous pieces of evidence and related materials.

PM Chính extended warm congratulations and praise to the officers involved, recognising their exceptional achievements. He said the operation demonstrated the forces’ proactive and resolute spirit and courage in combating crime, as well as the close and effective coordination between the military and the police in drug crime prevention.

He stated that such accomplishments contribute to safeguarding political security and social order, and protecting the peaceful lives of the people.

On the occasion, PM Chính asked the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to promptly reward the collectives and individuals who played a role in the operation.

He also called for broad popularisation of the case as a model of determination and dedication in the fight against crime, and urged efforts to intensify the struggle against all types of crime, particularly transnational drug trafficking, to prevent narcotics from infiltrating Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS