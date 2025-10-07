PM requests measures to respond to flash floods, landslides in northern localities

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday issued an official dispatch requesting concerted measures to effectively respond to and control floods, flash floods, and landslides in northern localities following prolonged heavy rains brought by Typhoon Matmo.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on Tuesday, the circulation of Matmo – the 11th storm entering the East Sea so far this year, brought extremely heavy rains to the northern region and the northern central province of Thanh Hóa.

Rainfall totalled 300–400mm in many areas, with some exceeding 560mm. Flooding has occurred in Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng particularly Thái Nguyên. Flood levels on the Thái Bình River are rising, threatening the safety of the dikes.

To protect lives and minimise property damage, the PM instructed local authorities in affected areas to work closely with the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to implement urgent flood-control measures, including reviewing deeply flooded areas and zones at risk of landslides, flash floods, or mudslides to proactively evacuate residents, and reinforcing dikes while ensuring the safety of reservoirs and dams.

Authorities are also tasked with mobilising all available forces, equipment, and supplies to respond immediately to incidents, and reaching isolated areas to deliver food and essential aid.

The Government leader asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to monitor and forecast conditions, promptly providing flood and rainfall information to localities, and the public for proactive response. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is tasked with ensuring the safety of hydropower reservoirs and maintaining secure electricity supply in flood-affected areas.

The Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security are ordered to work with relevant agencies and local forces to assist residents in preventing floods, conduct search and rescue activities, and promptly mitigate the impacts of natural disasters as requested by local authorities.

The PM assigned Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà to continue directing relevant ministries, agencies, and localities to closely monitor the situation and promptly implement flood prevention and mitigation measures. — VNA/VNS