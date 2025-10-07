Swift response averts electrical hazard in Hà Nội floods

HÀ NỘI — Local authorities acted quickly to tackle an electrical leak in a flooded area of Hà Nội's Yên Hòa Ward on Tuesday morning, preventing potential danger to residents and commuters.

Flooding over 30cm deep was reported around 10am at the Tú Mỡ – Phạm Hùng intersection. Many passersby felt tingling sensations, and some fell while wading through the water, suspected to be caused by a power leak.

A team of traffic police from the Hà Nội Traffic Police Department, on duty at the scene, promptly coordinated with the electricity company to trace and repair the leak.

The incident was brought under control shortly afterwards.

Police also deployed a specialised vehicle to assist residents crossing the flooded area and directed traffic along alternative safe routes.

Lieutenant Colonel Phạm Văn Chiến, head of the team, said officers had been positioned at key flood-prone locations as a precaution amid ongoing heavy rains linked to storm No 11. The unit remains on standby to regulate traffic and provide assistance in emergencies.

Residents have been urged to avoid flooded areas and to keep clear of electric poles, transformer stations and exposed power lines to ensure their safety. — VNS