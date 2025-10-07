Việt Nam seeks responsible AI use in digital communication

HÀ NỘI — In Việt Nam, the legal framework governing artificial intelligence (AI) is being refined to keep pace with the explosive growth of this technology, particularly generative AI.

The 2025 law on the digital technology industry sets out requirements for the responsible use of AI, ensuring a safe and transparent online environment.

According to Nguyễn Minh Hồng, Chairman of the Việt Nam Digital Communications Association, alongside the establishment of legally binding regulations, the Government also recognises and encourages the development and dissemination of codes of conduct for the responsible use of AI in specific professional fields.

These voluntary codes serve as reference tools to foster ethical and standardised practices among individuals and organisations working in digital communications.

To provide clear guidance on aligning AI use with both legal obligations and widely accepted ethical principles, the Institute for Policy Studies and Media Development under the association has completed the drafting of a code of conduct for responsible AI use in digital communication (Version 1.0).

Aimed at AI users and social media practitioners, the code outlines six core principles – transparency, trustworthiness, respect for intellectual property rights, privacy protection, respect for human dignity, and accountability.

Building on these, the code sets out 29 detailed guidelines for users, along with five specific notes for online advertising activities.

It seeks to strike a balance between creative freedom and social responsibility, promoting transparency, reliability, respect for privacy and intellectual property rights, and fostering a culture of positive and responsible dialogue in cyberspace.— VNA/VNS