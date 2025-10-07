Long Thành Airport to begin to receive commercial flight from June next year

HCM CITY — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAA) has announced the plan to operate Long Thành International Airport from 2026.

Accordingly, the new mega airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai, 40km away from the centre of HCM City, will be put into operation in two phases.

In the first phase, expected to start in December 2025, the airport will handle technical flights to test and evaluate all infrastructure before officially entering service.

Following this, starting from June 2026, the airport will officially receive commercial flights.

The CAAV stated that all detailed information related to the airport’s operation will be published in the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) Supplement according to the AIRAC cycle – which details air navigation facilities, services, and procedures of a country – expected to take effect on June 11, 2026.

The new airport has been assigned the ICAO location indicator VVLT and the IATA code LTH. It is built at an elevation of 60m above sea level, featuring two parallel runways, 05R/23L and 05L/23R, meeting international standards. This is regarded as one of the key milestones laying the foundation for Long Thành to operate as a modern aviation hub.

This will serve as an important reference for domestic and international airlines to plan their operations, ensuring safety and synchronisation.

Any changes related to the plan will be promptly updated and announced by the CAAV through subsequent aviation information notices. This aims to ensure transparency while facilitating favourable conditions for airlines to proactively adjust their operations.

In its report to the Prime Minister on the operational plans for Long Thành and Tân Sơn Nhất airports, the Ministry of Construction said that according to the feasibility study for phase 1 of the Long Thành project approved in 2020, the two airports would operate as a coordinated pair of international airports.

The State would actively regulate and allocate the proportions of international and domestic operations at each airport according to different periods.

Under this operational model, Long Thành Airport will handle 80 per cent of international flights and 10 per cent of domestic flights, while Tân Sơn Nhất Airport will handle 20 per cent of international flights and 90 per cent of domestic flights.

Long Thành Airport is a national key project, expected to become one of the most modern aviation gateways in the region, enhancing Việt Nam’s international air transport capacity. — VNS