Suspect in killing of three people, including a child victim, captured after 56-hour manhunt

ĐỒNG NAI — The Đồng Nai Provincial Police held a press conference on Monday afternoon to announce the capturing of a male suspect in a serious murder–robbery case last week in the southern province as well as initial investigation results.

The briefing was chaired by Major General Nguyễn Đức Hải, Director of the Đồng Nai Provincial Police, who also directly headed the special investigation team due to the severity of the case.

Earlier, on October 2, three people – Đ.D.Th (47, the homeowner), his granddaughter Đ.T.T (11), and his wife C.H.H (48) – were found dead at the Thiên Hạnh agricultural production outlet in Village 6, Đắk Nhau Commune by local residents.

Upon receiving the report, the commune police immediately mobilised all officers and local security forces to secure the crime scene, cordon off the area and report urgently to the provincial police leadership.

Recognising the case as exceptionally serious and brutal, the provincial police reported the incident to the Minister of Public Security, General Lương Tam Quang.

General Quang directed that all available forces and investigative measures be mobilised to swiftly identify and apprehend the suspect. Deputy Minister Long personally arrived at the scene, held two on-site command meetings and instructed an all-out coordinated effort involving the provincial police, the Ministry’s investigative departments and HCM Police.

On October 3, the provincial investigative police officially opened a criminal case for “Murder” and “Robbery” and established a special task force.

To carry out the investigation, five deputy directors were assigned to lead five working groups, forming 15 field teams with more than 500 officers deployed to collect evidence, trace the suspect and block potential escape routes, including through border areas adjacent to Cambodia.

Thanks to comprehensive measures and extensive coordination with border guards and neighbouring localities, investigators gathered nearly 100 valuable leads that helped identify the suspect’s direction of travel and movements before and after the crime.

After a 56-hour pursuit, at 3:30pm on October 5, police arrested Lê Sỹ Tùng (born 1992, from the central province of Thanh Hóa, residing in Phước Long Ward, formerly Bình Phước Province – now part of Đồng Nai Province) under an emergency detention order.

During interrogation, Tùng confessed to killing three victims with a military firearm before sawing open a metal cabinet to steal cash. Police seized the weapon, other tools used in the crime and VNĐ52 million (nearly US$2,000) stolen from the victims. His confession matched the evidence collected at the scene.

The man also said he shot at the camera to disable it before carrying out the crimes.

The provincial investigative police have officially charged Lê Sỹ Tùng with “Murder,” “Robbery,” and “Illegal possession of military weapons.”

Answering questions over reports that the suspect was addicted to online games, the provincial police chief said there was no confirmation of such addiction, noting that this was only speculation, though the suspect had played games during his high school years.

In recognition of the rapid and coordinated response, the Đồng Nai People’s Committee and the Ministry of Public Security presented commendations and cash rewards to individuals and units involved in the investigation.

The Đồng Nai People’s Committee awarded VNĐ 500 million to the task force and provincial police units. The Minister of Public Security sent letters of commendation to the Criminal Police Department, the Institute of Criminal Science, the Đồng Nai Provincial Police and HCM City Police.

On the morning of October 5, the victims’ families held funeral rites for the deceased. Hundreds of local residents attended to pay their respects and accompany the three victims to their final resting place. — VNS