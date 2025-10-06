Living algae lamp

A team of researchers at Hà Nội University of Science and Technology has developed the first-ever light that cultivates algae in water to purify the air in enclosed spaces. This innovative solution provides a practical approach to enhancing air quality in urban areas.
Marking the 10th anniversary of the 'Mizuiku – I Love Clean Water' programme in Việt Nam, Ashish Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage, shared with Việt Nam News the company’s sustainability journey, achievements in water conservation and long-term commitment to the Vietnamese market.
Phan Hữu Đức, vice chairman of the Khánh Hòa Association of the Elderly, said that through accumulated experience in production and business, many old people continue family enterprises, open businesses or run farms. This not only generates income for themselves, but also creates jobs for others, contributing to the province’s socio-economic growth.
HCM City’s economy expanded 7.02 per cent in the first nine months of 2025, with momentum building each quarter despite concerns earlier this year about US tariff impacts, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
To meet the Prime Minister’s directive of 100 per cent disbursement in 2025, the Ministry of Construction pledged to step up on-site inspections, promptly resolve obstacles and prioritise key national and sectoral projects scheduled for completion this year.