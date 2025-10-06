A hamlet in Nghệ An faces food shortages after days of isolation

NGHỆ AN — Na Ngan Hamlet in Nga My Commune, Nghe An Province, has been completely cut off since September 29, after landslides and flash floods swept away temporary wooden bridges.

The hamlet, home to 153 households with 730 residents, all of them of Thai ethnicity, lies 24km from the commune centre along a single dirt road skirting Pu Hieng Mountain deep in the Pu Huong forest.

On the afternoon of October 4, after hours of trekking through forests, climbing steep slopes, crossing streams and negotiating dozens of landslide sites, a team of nearly ten local officials finally reached the settlement. Initial reports recorded five houses damaged or destroyed, fish ponds and rice fields washed away, a prolonged power outage since Typhoon Bualoi due to broken electricity poles, and the loss of a key bridge dividing the community.

Cut off from outside support, villagers may run out of food within the coming ten days. VNS