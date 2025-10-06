Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

HCM City growth tops 7% in nine months, defies forecasts

October 06, 2025 - 08:04
HCM City’s economy expanded 7.02 per cent in the first nine months of 2025, with momentum building each quarter despite concerns earlier this year about US tariff impacts, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
The modern downtown area of HCM City along the Sài Gòn River. The city’s economy grew by 7.02 per cent in the first nine months. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City’s economy expanded 7.02 per cent in the first nine months of the year, with momentum building each quarter despite concerns earlier this year about US tariff impacts, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Gross regional domestic product rose 8.11 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, up from 7.24 per cent in the second quarter.

The acceleration lifted growth in the January–September period to 7.07 per cent, compared with 6.56 per cent in the first half.

Services continued to lead, expanding 8.59 per cent and accounting for more than half of output.

Retail sales and consumer services revenue rose 15.3 per cent to VNĐ1.4 quadrillion ($55 billion).

Industry and construction also strengthened, with construction climbing 8.57 per cent and industry up 5.07 per cent.

The industrial production index (IPI) gained 6.9 per cent, supported by processing and manufacturing.

Public investment disbursement reached VNĐ59.6 trillion ($2.2 billion), nearly half of the annual plan, helping to underpin the recovery.

Challenges

Still, challenges persist. The number of newly licensed businesses fell 11 per cent to just over 41,000 in the period, while registered capital slumped nearly a third.

Inflation picked up, with consumer prices climbing 4.06 per cent, compared with 3.17 per cent a year earlier. Gold prices surged 37.8 per cent.

The city, Việt Nam’s main growth engine, has set an 8.5 per cent expansion target for 2025.

To reach that goal, it would need to post quarterly growth of at least 12 per cent in the final three months.

Officials are betting on a new two-tier governance model and faster public investment to maintain momentum, though they caution the system is still being tested.

The city People’s Committee has formed three task forces to accelerate disbursement, oversee key projects, and remove bottlenecks in land clearance and infrastructure relocation.

Despite global uncertainty and structural adjustments at home, HCM City enters the last quarter of the year with growth running ahead of the national average, officials said. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Growing strong with noodles

Started as a humble family craft, Chũ rice noodles are now the backbone of the economy of Thủ Dương Village in Bắc Ninh Province. By embracing technology and expanding to global markets, rice noodles are rewriting the story of rural prosperity.
Society

Hà Nội breaks ground on landmark Opera House by West Lake

The opera house will include two main auditoriums: a 1,797-seat opera hall and a versatile multi-purpose hall with 1,430 standing places and 216 balcony seats, suitable for concerts, live shows, and large-scale events. Other spaces include rehearsal rooms, a museum, viewing terraces, and an expansive main foyer.
Society

Conference seeks to innovate language education

More than 150 researchers, educators, graduate students, policymakers, and practitioners engaged in dialogues on developing effective language education solutions amid the challenges of sustainability, internationalisation, and digital transformation at a national conference on October 4.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom