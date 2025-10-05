Cà Mau provides free legal aid for ethnic minority communities

CÀ MAU – A free legal consultation day was held on Saturday in Hưng Hội Commune, southern Cà Mau Province, to help ethnic minority communities better understand their rights and access social security benefits.

The event, organised by the former Bạc Liêu Province’s Bar Association, was part of activities marking the 80th anniversary of the Vietnamese Lawyers’ Traditional Day (October 10, 1945 – October 10, 2025).

On this occasion, 50 gift packages were presented to policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged Khmer households.

Lawyer Nguyễn Duy Sơn, chairman of the association, said the programme aimed to raise legal awareness among ethnic minorities, enabling them to better protect their rights and contribute to building a stable, safe and developing society.

Nguyễn Hoàng Em, vice chairman of Hưng Hội Commune People’s Committee, said the commune has the largest Khmer community in the province, accounting for more than 30 per cent of the population.

Alongside economic growth, local Khmer residents have increasingly embraced Party guidelines and State policies, he said.

According to Em, the legal consultations are practical and much-needed by local residents, covering issues such as land disputes, inheritance, informal lending as well as fraud prevention, human trafficking and marriage with foreign elements.

The lawyers provided legal guidance in key areas including resolving disputes and procedures related to land and inherited property, loans, and purchase agreements.

The consultations also equipped local people with knowledge to protect themselves from online scams, human trafficking and address divorce, property division, child custody and foreign-related marriage procedures.

After the session, many Khmer residents expressed their satisfaction, saying they had gained useful legal knowledge.

Lý Văn Tài, a respected Khmer community representative in Đay Tà Ni Hamlet, said the programme helped locals better understand laws on land, marriage and family, forest protection and domestic violence prevention.

“There are prohibitions under the law that many people are still unaware of,” he said.

According to Hưng Hội Commune People’s Committee, local authorities will continue to work with relevant units to expand mobile legal consultation activities.

This practical initiative is considered suitable to local conditions, bringing the law closer to the people and contributing to building a law-abiding society, especially among ethnic minority communities in the area. — VNS