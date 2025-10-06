250 escapees from drug rehabilitation centre recaptured, 50 at large

AN GIANG — Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang are working to track down dozens of people who escaped from Drug Rehabilitation Centre No. 2 in Mỹ Thuận Commune.

According to local police, the escape took place on Sunday afternoon when a large group of patients fled the facility.

Major General Nguyễn Văn Hận, director of the provincial police, ordered an overnight search involving professional units and local forces. By Monday, more than 250 of over 300 escapees had been found and returned.

Police have directed all local units to remain on high alert, increase patrols and quickly identify the remaining escapees.

The Drug Crime Investigation Division is coordinating with local police to review patient records, while detention centres and police units have been told to tighten security and maintain order.

Authorities have called on residents to report any information about the escapees and urged families to persuade their relatives to return to the centre. — VNS