Ageing residents stay healthy and helpful

KHÁNH HÒA — Aside from living happily and healthily, many elderly people in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa believe that at any age, one should maintain passion and creativity to contribute to the province’s socio-economic development.

At the age of 65, Nguyễn Văn Xuân, from Resa Energy Joint Stock Company in Tây Nha Trang Ward, still devotes himself to waste treatment and environmental protection projects.

He used to work in the field of electricity transmission.

At first, he produced stone benches and paving tiles made from recycled plastic and nylon mixed with cement and additives.

These products, with an estimated durability of over 50 years, have been installed along Nha Trang’s beach parks as a way of promoting environmental protection among residents and tourists. However, due to limited market demand, he had to suspend the project.

But Xuân refused to give up. Instead, he moved on to two new initiatives: processing sludge from seafood factories into organic fertilisers and using agricultural waste to produce biological cleaning agents.

Both projects have yielded good results, with products now available on the market.

Xuân said that while most elderly people wish to rest and focus on health after retirement, he finds that creative labour itself is a way to stay healthy and joyful.

Each product he makes gives him a sense of accomplishment and serves as an inspiration for his children and grandchildren.

“I believe that at any age, if you work with passion, you can achieve good results. With every product, I hope to leave behind something useful for life,” he told Vietnam News Agency.

Similarly, Ngụy Như Ánh, a 69-year-old retired lecturer from Khánh Hòa University, also maintains regular work habits.

Living in Nha Trang, he teaches team etiquette and life skills to students and participates in the province’s stamp club.

After a fall at the age of 65, Ánh had to stay home for a long period.

Following his recovery, he became more aware of the importance of maintaining his health.

Along with swimming and hiking, he spends most of his time teaching.

He said working at this age not only helps him avoid dependence on his children, but also nurtures his personal passions and interests.

“At an older age, working at a suitable intensity is also a way to exercise. Doing what I love makes me feel more optimistic and healthier. The more I work, the healthier I become,” he said.

Khánh Hòa Province now has about 202,000 members in the Association of the Elderly, most of whom pursue positive lifestyles, nurturing health and dedication in various fields and upholding their role as a valuable social force.

Phan Hữu Đức, vice chairman of the Khánh Hòa Association of the Elderly, said that through accumulated experience in production and business, many old people continue family enterprises, open businesses or run farms. This not only generates income for themselves, but also creates jobs for others, contributing to the province’s socio-economic growth.

In Khánh Hòa, many elderly residents have set examples by donating land, helping build roads, promoting education, supporting their children and grandchildren, and continuing to leverage their credibility in the community.

Many former government officials still play active roles by visiting households to promote Party guidelines and State policies.

To make the activities of the Khánh Hòa Association of the Elderly more effective, Đức suggested expanding the inter-generational self-help club model.

He also emphasised the need to change public perceptions so that the elderly are not only seen as people in need of care, but also as an active force, especially in moral education and preserving family traditions. VNS