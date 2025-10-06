Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes Quảng Ngãi Province

QUẢNG NGÃI – A magnitude 4.9 earthquake occurred around 1am on Monday (October 6) in Măng Bút Commune of the central province Quảng Ngãi, posing a level-one natural disaster risk, according to the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Centre.

Specifically, the area experienced a magnitude 4.9 earthquake at coordinates 14.871 degrees north and 108.130 degress east, with a focal depth of about 8.1 km.

On Sunday (October 5) alone, four consecutive earthquakes were recorded in the area, with magnitudes ranging from 3.4 to 4.3, all posing a level-zero disaster risk.

The centre reported that in the preceding days, several minor quakes also occurred in the surrounding region. Notably, on September 11, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake, also assessed as level-one risk, was recorded.

Under Decision No. 18/2021/QĐ-TTg on disaster forecasting, warning, communication, and risk-level classification issued by the Prime Minister, a level-one disaster risk from earthquakes is determined when ground shaking intensity is observed between levels 5 and 6 in any part of Việt Nam.

The level represents a minor impact, with limited and manageable damage to people and property.

Nguyễn Xuân Anh, director of the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Centre, said the quake was an “induced earthquake”.

Since 2021, hundreds of earthquakes have been recorded in Quảng Ngãi Province (in the area that is formerly Kon Tum Province), mainly concentrated in the formerly Kon Plông District, several of which caused widespread tremors, Anh said.

The strongest quake to date occurred at noon on July 28, 2024, with a magnitude of 5.0, and another significant event was on August 23, 2022, registering a magnitude of 4.7, he said.

According to the director, the recent quakes have been “induced earthquakes” — triggered by human activities.

“Preliminary studies suggest that seismic activity in the former Kon Tum Province area will likely continue in the near future, though magnitudes are unlikely to exceed 5.5. However, detailed research is needed to better assess seismic activity in this region,” he said. VNS