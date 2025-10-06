Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes Quảng Ngãi Province

October 06, 2025 - 10:16
Specifically, the area experienced a magnitude 4.9 earthquake at coordinates 14.871 degrees north and 108.130 degress east, with a focal depth of about 8.1 km.

 

Map of the epicentre of the 4.9 magnitude earthquake in Măng Bút Commune, Quảng Ngãi Province. Photo courtesy of the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Centre.

QUẢNG NGÃI – A magnitude 4.9 earthquake occurred around 1am on Monday (October 6) in Măng Bút Commune of the central province Quảng Ngãi, posing a level-one natural disaster risk, according to the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Centre.

Specifically, the area experienced a magnitude 4.9 earthquake at coordinates 14.871 degrees north and 108.130 degress east, with a focal depth of about 8.1 km.

On Sunday (October 5) alone, four consecutive earthquakes were recorded in the area, with magnitudes ranging from 3.4 to 4.3, all posing a level-zero disaster risk.

The centre reported that in the preceding days, several minor quakes also occurred in the surrounding region. Notably, on September 11, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake, also assessed as level-one risk, was recorded.

Under Decision No. 18/2021/QĐ-TTg on disaster forecasting, warning, communication, and risk-level classification issued by the Prime Minister, a level-one disaster risk from earthquakes is determined when ground shaking intensity is observed between levels 5 and 6 in any part of Việt Nam.

The level represents a minor impact, with limited and manageable damage to people and property.

Nguyễn Xuân Anh, director of the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Centre, said the quake was an “induced earthquake”.

Since 2021, hundreds of earthquakes have been recorded in Quảng Ngãi Province (in the area that is formerly Kon Tum Province), mainly concentrated in the formerly Kon Plông District, several of which caused widespread tremors, Anh said.

The strongest quake to date occurred at noon on July 28, 2024, with a magnitude of 5.0, and another significant event was on August 23, 2022, registering a magnitude of 4.7, he said.

According to the director, the recent quakes have been “induced earthquakes” — triggered by human activities.

“Preliminary studies suggest that seismic activity in the former Kon Tum Province area will likely continue in the near future, though magnitudes are unlikely to exceed 5.5. However, detailed research is needed to better assess seismic activity in this region,” he said. VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Ageing residents stay healthy and helpful

Phan Hữu Đức, vice chairman of the Khánh Hòa Association of the Elderly, said that through accumulated experience in production and business, many old people continue family enterprises, open businesses or run farms. This not only generates income for themselves, but also creates jobs for others, contributing to the province’s socio-economic growth.
Society

Growing strong with noodles

Started as a humble family craft, Chũ rice noodles are now the backbone of the economy of Thủ Dương Village in Bắc Ninh Province. By embracing technology and expanding to global markets, rice noodles are rewriting the story of rural prosperity.
Society

Hà Nội breaks ground on landmark Opera House by West Lake

The opera house will include two main auditoriums: a 1,797-seat opera hall and a versatile multi-purpose hall with 1,430 standing places and 216 balcony seats, suitable for concerts, live shows, and large-scale events. Other spaces include rehearsal rooms, a museum, viewing terraces, and an expansive main foyer.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom