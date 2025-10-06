Awards seek to inspire creativity, preserve Vietnamese values

HCM CITY – The Tinh hoa Việt awards to honour outstanding individuals, groups and works that have contributed to the development of Vietnamese culture were announced at a conference in HCM City on Saturday.

Given away by Đại Đoàn Kết (Great National Unity) newspaper and ZOA Media Creative Co., Ltd, they seek to recognise and promote the country’s unique cultural and artistic values, encourage creativity, inspire and spread positive values in society, and contribute to the development of a national cultural and artistic ecosystem.

They are given in three main categories, Tinh Hoa Âm Nhạc (Musical Quintessence), Tinh Hoa Nghệ Thuật Đa Lĩnh Vực (Multi-field Artistic Quintessence) and special award Tinh Hoa Cống Hiến (Essence of Dedication).

Winners will be chosen based on four criteria, namely 'Artistic value', 'Vietnamese cultural identity', 'creativity and innovation', and 'social influence'.

The award jury will include selected members, journalists, and the public to determine the winner.

Submissions for the awards will be accepted from October 15 to November 15 through the organisation's social media platform TikTok and website.

No product or project created entirely by AI will be accepted.

Products and projects eligible for nomination must have been released since November 15, 2024.

The nominees will be announced on December 12, public voting will begin until January 1, 2026, and the winners are expected to be announced the same month. – VNS