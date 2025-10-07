War veteran sparks reading revolution in Nghệ An

NGHỆ AN — Driven by a passion for young people, a war veteran in the central province of Nghệ An has spent his own money and effort to transform an old warehouse into a library, aiming to spread a reading culture among the local community.

The library, located on the campus of Bắc Sơn Hamlet’s Cultural House in Quan Thành Commune, has become an ideal meeting place and a captivating private world for children and residents.

It is voluntarily managed by veteran Nguyễn Văn Lạc, 74, affectionately known as 'Mr Lạc – the librarian' by locals.

Born and raised in Yên Thành, a land rich in revolutionary tradition, Nguyễn Văn Lạc put down his pen at 18 to join the army and take part in the nation’s great resistance war.

After many years of military service, he was discharged in 1984 and returned home to work as a civil servant in the Department of Culture and Sports.

His years in cultural affairs nurtured a deep love for books and knowledge.

He could not ignore the lack of spiritual resources for local people.

“I found the demand for reading and acquiring knowledge, especially among students, was very high but they could not find enough sources. All the people in the hamlet shared few newspapers or old, worn-out books,” Lạc told giaoducthoidai.vn.

“The image of children saving every penny to rent yellowed comic books urged me to do something.”

Thinking and acting, the veteran proposed to the hamlet authority to establish a community library, suggesting the renovation of the old warehouse of the cultural house.

His bold yet passionate idea was applauded by the local government and community.

Once approval was granted, Lạc contributed all his books and borrowed additional titles, newspapers and magazines from neighbouring communes and provinces to fill the library.

He also mobilised every household in the hamlet to contribute VNĐ10,000 (4 US cents) for the library.

The sincere appeal, grounded in shared interest, touched the hearts of every citizen.

Not only did local households respond wholeheartedly, but many young people who had left home to do business successfully, as well as philanthropists who heard the news, donated tens of millions of đồng.

In less than two months, the old, damp warehouse was transformed into a spacious, airy 'Intelligence House' with ample tables, chairs and light.

In April 2012, the library of Bắc Sơn Hamlet was officially put into operation, becoming a cultural rendezvous for residents.

To expand the collection, Lạc visits libraries across the province every few months to borrow books. Each time new books are added, he uses the neighbourhood loudspeaker to inform the community.

“The bookcase has been open for 13 years, and each year the number of readers coming to read increases, which means the source of materials must also be constantly renewed to retain readers,” Lạc said.

Students’ culture rendezvous

Since its establishment, every Wednesday afternoon and Sunday, the veteran has diligently opened the library, personally arranging and classifying books and guiding readers through borrowing and returning procedures.

The laughter and rustling of pages turn this space into a truly cosy and valuable cultural meeting place.

Phan Thị Quỳnh Như, a student of Yên Thành Secondary School, said: “I go to the library two days a week. Thanks to the library and Lạc, I could not only consolidate knowledge in class but also broaden my understanding of the world around me.”

“This is a place that brings me a lot of knowledge and joy every summer.”

Thanks to diligent reading at the library, many students in the hamlet have achieved high academic results, nurturing dreams of soaring far and wide.

Not only attracting children, the library has also become a place where farmers come to read books on farming and animal husbandry techniques, applying scientific knowledge to production to improve economic efficiency.

“Those who turn to books are those who thirst for knowledge. I am always ready to create every condition and will continue the journey of asking for books to serve the people,” Lạc said.

To enrich the library, Lạc does not hesitate to approach benefactors and organisations to seek used books. In addition, he actively connects with larger models such as the 'Compassionate Bookshelf' and the 'House of Wisdom' network in Việt Nam to make the village’s treasure trove of knowledge more diverse.

Since 2012, villagers have contributed funds each year to build cabinets, bookshelves and add lighting, fans and drinking water systems for those passionate about reading.

From nothing at the beginning, the Bắc Sơn Hamlet library now boasts an impressive collection of nearly 9,000 titles across all genres, serving hundreds of readers.

This model has become not only a local exemplar but also part of the network of more than 300 'Houses of Wisdom' across 12 provinces and cities and six countries, a humanitarian project initiated by UNESCO.

After 13 years of quiet dedication, war veteran Nguyễn Văn Lạc has been awarded many commendation certificates from different levels and sectors.

But perhaps, for him, the greatest reward is seeing a reading culture take root and spread strongly in the community, seeing children grow up through the pages of books and witnessing the spiritual life of his fellow villagers become ever richer. — VNS