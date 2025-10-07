Severe flooding submerges large parts of Thái Nguyên

THÁI NGUYÊN — In the past 12 hours, heavy flooding has swept across rivers and streams in the northern province of Thái Nguyên, with water levels at many stations exceeding Alarm Level 3 (extremely dangerous).

The situation remains unpredictable and is continuing to deteriorate, leaving low-lying areas, urban centres and riverside communities under water. Southern communes of the province, such as Nam Cường, Đồng Phúc, Chợ Rã, Ba Bể, Na Rì and neighbouring areas, have been among the hardest hit. — VNS