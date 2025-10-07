Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Severe flooding submerges large parts of Thái Nguyên

October 07, 2025 - 08:33
Southern communes of the province, such as Nam Cường, Đồng Phúc, Chợ Rã, Ba Bể, Na Rì and neighbouring areas, have been among the hardest hit.

THÁI NGUYÊN — In the past 12 hours, heavy flooding has swept across rivers and streams in the northern province of Thái Nguyên, with water levels at many stations exceeding Alarm Level 3 (extremely dangerous).

The situation remains unpredictable and is continuing to deteriorate, leaving low-lying areas, urban centres and riverside communities under water. Southern communes of the province, such as Nam Cường, Đồng Phúc, Chợ Rã, Ba Bể, Na Rì and neighbouring areas, have been among the hardest hit. — VNS

Rising floodwaters inundate the Vietnam News Agency’s resident office in Phan Đình Phùng Ward, Thái Nguyên Province. VNA/VNS Photos
Rising floodwaters inundate the Vietnam News Agency’s resident office in Phan Đình Phùng Ward, Thái Nguyên Province.
Heavy rain caused flooding in Phan Đình Phùng Ward, Thái Nguyên Province.
Heavy rain caused flooding in Phan Đình Phùng Ward, Thái Nguyên Province.
Heavy rain caused flooding in Phan Đình Phùng Ward, Thái Nguyên Province.
Heavy rain caused flooding in Phan Đình Phùng Ward, Thái Nguyên Province.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom