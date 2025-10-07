Heavy rain floods Hà Nội streets, schools urgently switch to online learning

HÀ NỘI — Persistent thunderstorms over the past six hours left several many streets in Hà Nội under water on Tuesday morning, prompting many schools across the capital to issue urgent notices for pupils to stay home and switch to online learning.

“The rain is too heavy, so we will move to online classes today, October 7. Homeroom teachers should notify parents as soon as they wake up,” read an early-morning directive from the principal of Hoàng Mai Secondary School to staff.

Similarly, Hoàng Mai Primary School also announced earlier Tuesday morning “Due to heavy rain in Hà Nội, pupils will study online from home today.”

A number of other schools, including Đại Kim Primary School, Chu Văn An Primary School (in Hoàng Liệt Ward) and FPT Primary and Secondary School, also notified pupils to stay home or attend virtual classes instead.

Just a day earlier, on Monday afternoon, schools had informed pupils they would return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

However, torrential rain since late Monday night, triggered by the circulation of Typhoon Matmo, forced a swift change of plans.

According to a 5:20 am bulletin from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Hà Nội has experienced moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some areas seeing extremely heavy rainfall.

Over the past six hours, rainfall ranged between 40 and 80mm, peaking at 116mm at Sóc Sơn station and 91mm at Thượng Cát Station.

Forecasters warn that the capital will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next three to six hours, with totals between 40 and 70mm, and some areas exceeding 100mm.

Rainfall is expected to ease from late afternoon and into the night.

Authorities have urged residents to be cautious and prepare for flooding in low-lying and inner-city streets.

The centre also forecasts continued heavy rain and thunderstorms in northern provinces and Thanh Hóa throughout Tuesday, with conditions improving from Wednesday.

Flooded roads reported across Hà Nội on Tuesday morning include:

Đàm Quang Trung (by Aeon Mall Long Biên)

Linh Đàm, Keangnam, Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Liễu Giai, Văn Cao, Láng Hạ and Thái Hà

Area near Mỹ Đình Bus Station

Thăng Long Avenue turning onto Khuất Duy Tiến and Nguyễn Xiển

Phan Văn Trường Street, Cầu Giấy Ward

Yên Nghĩa Bus Station

Xuân Thủy – Hồ Tùng Mậu intersection

Nguyễn Cảnh Dị – Định Công

Nguyễn Khánh Toàn Street (in front of Nghĩa Đô Park)

Mai Dịch overpass area, congestion both above and below, direction from Phạm Văn Đồng to Mỹ Đình.

Tố Hữu – Vũ Trọng Khánh junction, severe flooding, difficult movement; traffic police deployed.

Quang Trung – Lê Trọng Tấn junction (Hà Đông Ward), flooded, traffic slowed

Đào Tấn Street and Liễu Giai – Đào Tấn crossroads, deep flooding in both directions, vehicles unable to move.

Phạm Tu – Cầu Bươu junction, 50cm deep; motorists advised to take alternative routes; low-clearance cars and motorbikes should not attempt to cross

According to Traffic Police Division No. 6, water levels have reached: