Heavy overnight rain floods many streets in Hà Nội

Post-storm floods devastate crops, homes across northern Việt Nam
HÀ NỘI — Downpours from the circulation of Typhoon Matmo drenched Hà Nội overnight and early morning Tuesday (October 7), leaving low-lying streets across the inner city under water.
|Several sections of National Highway 32 were deeply flooded on the morning of October 7. VNA/VNS Photos
|Đội Cấn Street.
|Ngọc Lâm Street was heavily flooded.
|Cầu Diễn Street was heavily flooded on the morning of October 7, severely affecting local traffic.
|Several sections of National Highway 32 were deeply flooded on the morning of October 7.
|At the Xuân La – Diplomatic Corps urban area junction, just a few hours of heavy rain left streets deeply flooded, making travel difficult for both vehicles and residents.
|On Nguyễn Tuân Street, floodwaters rose to around 40cm, making it difficult for residents to travel.
|Liễu Giai Street.