Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Heavy overnight rain floods many streets in Hà Nội

October 07, 2025 - 07:56
Downpours from the circulation of Typhoon Matmo drenched Hà Nội overnight and in early morning Tuesday, leaving low-lying streets across the inner city under water.

HÀ NỘI — Downpours from the circulation of Typhoon Matmo drenched Hà Nội overnight and early morning Tuesday (October 7), leaving low-lying streets across the inner city under water.

Several sections of National Highway 32 were deeply flooded on the morning of October 7. VNA/VNS Photos
Đội Cấn Street.
Đội Cấn Street.
Ngọc Lâm Street was heavily flooded.
Ngọc Lâm Street was heavily flooded.
Cầu Diễn Street was heavily flooded on the morning of October 7, severely affecting local traffic.
Cầu Diễn Street was heavily flooded on the morning of October 7, severely affecting local traffic.
Several sections of National Highway 32 were deeply flooded on the morning of October 7.
Several sections of National Highway 32 were deeply flooded on the morning of October 7.
At the Xuân La – Diplomatic Corps urban area junction, just a few hours of heavy rain left streets deeply flooded, making travel difficult for both vehicles and residents.
On Nguyễn Tuân Street, floodwaters rose to around 40cm, making it difficult for residents to travel.
Liễu Giai Street.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom