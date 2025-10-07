Heavy overnight rain floods many streets in Hà Nội

Asia continues to be Việt Nam’s largest source market with over 12.2 million arrivals (up 20.9 per cent), followed by Europe with 1.9 million (up 34.9 per cent), the Americas with 800,000 (up 8.5 per cent), Oceania with 445,000 (up 13.7 per cent) and Africa with 40,700 (up 4.7 per cent).