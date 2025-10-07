HCM City gives Nghệ An Province US$280,000 Typhoon Bualoi relief

HCM CITY — HCM City has donated VNĐ7 billion (US$280,000) to Nghệ An Province, which was hit by Typhoon Bualoi this month.

It has also called on all public employees and members of the armed forces to contribute at least one day’s salary to aid disaster-hit areas.

The VNĐ7 billion donation will be used for rebuilding houses and restoring livelihoods for affected residents.

The military’s HCM City Command and the Fatherland Front Committee donated VNĐ1 billion to assist officers and soldiers whose families were affected by the disaster.

The city Department of Health also donated family medicine kits to its Nghệ An counterpart.

Kha Văn Tám, deputy chairman of the Nghệ An Fatherland Front Committee, expressed gratitude for the support and solidarity from HCM City, and promised the aid would be promptly distributed to affected households.

On October 6, the HCM City delegation visited Nghệ An and delivered VNĐ30 million and a medicine kit each to 10 families whose houses were severely damaged.

It also donated VNĐ60 million for rebuilding a house that had collapsed.

According to reports, Typhoon Bualoi caused severe damage in Nghệ An, leaving four people dead, 14 injured and nearly 63,000 houses damaged or destroyed, and the total losses are estimated at VNĐ2.1 trillion.

By October 4, the HCM City Fatherland Front Committee had received more than VNĐ42.4 billion from over 1,500 donors and allocated VNĐ47 billion to support severely affected provinces, including Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Sơn La, Điện Biên, Hưng Yên and Đồng Tháp.— VNS