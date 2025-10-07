Downpours trigger flooding, landslides in northern provinces

HÀ NỘI — Downpours from Typhoon Matmoi's circulation have battered several northern localities on October 7, including Thanh Hóa and Tuyên Quang.

In Tuyên Quang Province, rainfall of 50–100mm, accompanied by thunderstorms, caused localised flooding in a number of areas, disrupting traffic and hindering vehicle movement.

In Thanh Hóa Province, Lữ Văn Hà, Chairman of the Trung Hạ Commune People’s Committee, reported that persistent heavy rain had triggered landslides on mountainside slopes, cutting off traffic on National Highway 217 leading to the Na Mèo International Border Gate. VNS