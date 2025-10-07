Downpours trigger flooding, landslides in northern provinces

HÀ NỘI — Downpours from Typhoon Matmoi's circulation have battered several northern localities on October 7, including Thanh Hóa and Tuyên Quang.
In Tuyên Quang Province, rainfall of 50–100mm, accompanied by thunderstorms, caused localised flooding in a number of areas, disrupting traffic and hindering vehicle movement.
In Thanh Hóa Province, Lữ Văn Hà, Chairman of the Trung Hạ Commune People’s Committee, reported that persistent heavy rain had triggered landslides on mountainside slopes, cutting off traffic on National Highway 217 leading to the Na Mèo International Border Gate. VNS
|The landslide site near the head of Bản Tong Bridge (Trung Hạ Commune), between Km22 and Km23, stretches for about 30 metres. VNA/VNS Photos
|At the landslide site, soil, mud and fallen trees covered the road, completely cutting off traffic. The volume of debris was estimated at 40–50 cubic metres.
|Local authorities and Trung Hạ Commune police, in coordination with relevant units, are urgently working to clear the site and reopen the road as soon as possible.
|Heavy rain has caused localised flooding in many areas of Tuyên Quang Province.
|Heavy rain has caused flooding on several streets in Minh Xuân Ward.
|Flooding in several government offices.