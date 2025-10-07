Urgent measures to respond to heavy rain, floods in northern provinces

HÀ NỘI — The National Civil Defence Steering Committee on Tuesday is urging northern provinces and ministries to take immediate measures in response to heavy rainfall and flooding caused by the remnants of Storm Matmo.

Dispatch No 13/CĐ-BCĐ-BNNMT was sent to the People’s Committees of Lào Cai, Cao Bằng, Lạng Sơn, Quảng Ninh, Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên, Tuyên Quang, Phú Thọ, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên and Ninh Bình, as well as the ministries of National Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Construction and Industry and Trade.

National media agencies, including the Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Television, and the Voice of Vietnam, were also asked to strengthen communications on disaster prevention.

According to the national weather forecasting agency, due to the storm’s circulation, moderate to heavy rain and torrential downpours in some areas have been recorded across the northern region and the central province of Thanh Hóa since Monday night.

Rainfall totals reached as high as 437.6mm in Thái Nguyên’s Hóa Thượng Station and 250.4mm in Bắc Ninh’s Bố Hạ Station.

Water levels in major rivers, including the Cầu, Thương, and Lục Nam, as well as in rivers in Cao Bằng and Lạng Sơn, are expected to continue rising between Tuesday and Friday.

Peak flooding on these rivers is forecast to surpass warning level 3, signalling the risk of exceptionally large floods. Meanwhile, water levels could exceed warning level 2 in the Thao and Lô rivers and above level 1 in the Hoàng Long and Hồng (Red) rivers.

The National Civil Defence Steering Committee requested local authorities and relevant ministries to strictly comply with the Prime Minister’s Directive No 188/CĐ-TTg issued on Monday on preparedness against floods, flash floods and landslides.

Cities and provinces were instructed to closely monitor rain and flood developments, promptly disseminate information to local authorities and residents, and urgently evacuate people from low-lying, riverside and landslide-prone areas.

They are also required to inspect river embankments and dykes, reinforce vulnerable points, and be ready with personnel, equipment and materials to protect key dyke sections.

The dispatch emphasised the 'four-on-the-spot' principle - manpower, materials, vehicles and logistics available locally - to ensure safety along the dyke system.

Localities were also directed to deploy forces to guard flooded and landslide-prone areas, restrict traffic in unsafe zones, and prevent fatalities caused by negligence.

In addition, local broadcasting stations were urged to intensify coverage of rainfall and flood developments, while rescue forces must remain on standby to respond to emergencies.

The committee also required continuous reporting to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to ensure coordinated disaster response efforts.

On the same day, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment asked the People’s Committees of Hà Nội, Thái Nguyên, Bắc Ninh, and Hải Phòng to carry out urgent measures to protect dyke systems amid the threat of serious flooding on the Cầu, Thương and Lục Nam rivers. — VNA/VNS