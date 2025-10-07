Việt Nam military mobilises to tackle typhoon aftermath

HÀ NỘI — The General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army has ordered all units to strictly and actively implement measures in response to the remnants of Typhoon Matmo (Storm No.11)

In Directive No 5741/CĐ-TM, sent on Tuesday to military commands, General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff, instructed the commands of military regions 1, 2, 3 and 4 to deploy forces and resources to support local authorities and communities.

They must thoroughly inspect residential areas and dikes to detect risks of landslides, flash floods or deep inundation. Authorities are to proactively evacuate and relocate households from low-lying and riverbank areas prone to flooding and landslides to safe locations.

The units are also tasked with assisting flood-affected residents, ensuring stable living conditions, and guaranteeing absolute safety for personnel involved in disaster response.

The General Staff required the Air Defense – Air Force and Military Corps 18 to review plans, organise forces and equipment, and be ready to conduct search and rescue flights, transport food and supplies and access isolated and flooded areas when ordered.

Logistics, technical, defence industry and other departments were instructed to enhance supervision, inspection and coordination to ensure effective handling of flood consequences.

They must secure warehouses, factories and military equipment, provide logistics and technical support for disaster response, and promptly supply rescue materials to aid affected localities.

The General Staff reminded corps, military branches and commands in Hà Nội and other regions to keep forces and means ready to coordinate with local authorities in disaster recovery when requested.

The Military Industry and Telecommunications Group was tasked with maintaining communication in high-risk isolated areas, coordinating with the Communications Corps to ensure seamless links between central and local authorities and affected regions.

Units should also deploy forces and drones to assist military regions 1, 2, 3 and 4 in surveying vulnerable areas to detect cracks, landslide risks, flash floods, isolation and to facilitate early warnings and preventive measures.

All units must implement their tasks urgently and report to the General Staff through the General Staff Headquarters and the Rescue Department before 2pm daily to support monitoring and operational direction. — VNS