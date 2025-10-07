Politics & Law
Home Society

Rainstorm, strong winds in Hà Nội disrupt flights, trains

October 07, 2025 - 16:48
A total of 17 flights had to enter holding patterns due to weather conditions, while one flight was diverted to an alternate airport.

 

Airplanes waiting at Nội Bài International Airport. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Air traffic management authorities at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội have applied measures to regulate air traffic flow and reduce takeoff and landing capacity on Tuesday morning in response to torrential rain and strong gusts.

The Air Traffic Flow Management Centre under the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) limited air traffic flow, adjusted aircraft sequencing and landing frequency to ensure safe, orderly and efficient flight operations under adverse weather conditions caused by the circulation in the wake of now-weakened Typhoon Matmo (Storm No.11).

According to VATM, from Monday night until Tuesday morning, strong and prolonged thunderstorms reported at the airport reduced visibility to below 1km, with wind shear detected along the runway.

“The complex weather developments directly impacted flight operations, forcing controllers to regulate air traffic flow and reduce airport acceptance capacity to 10–13 flights per hour. Between 8am and 11am it has been reduced to only around five flights per hour to ensure absolute flight safety,” a VATM manager said.

A total of 17 flights had to enter holding patterns due to weather conditions, while one flight was diverted to an alternate airport.

As conditions improved, all affected flights landed safely, and no aircraft now remain in holding.

VATM emphasised that air traffic management under adverse weather conditions was carried out in strict accordance with procedures, ensuring close coordination among air traffic flow management, air traffic control and aviation meteorology units. The corporation affirmed that flight operations at Nội Bài Airport remained absolutely safe, with minimal disruption to airline schedules.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Railways advised passengers to arrive at stations at least 30–45 minutes before departure for check-in and boarding, amid widespread flooding on several routes in Hà Nội and nearby provinces that may increase travel time.

Passengers can follow the railway sector’s official communication channels for updates on train schedules.

In cases where passenger trains are delayed by more than 120 minutes due to storms or flooding, the railway sector will provide free meals for passengers onboard.

For passengers holding tickets on suspended services, the railway sector will offer full refunds with no service charge, available within 30 days from the scheduled departure date shown on the ticket.

Due to the impact of Typhoon Matmo, international passenger trains MR1/MR2 between Hà Nội and Nanning, China, were suspended on Sunday and Monday. VNS

 

Society

Matmo aftermath

As heavy rain caused by Typhoon Matmo lashed Việt Nam, streets in northern provinces turned into rivers, daily life ground to a halt and authorities raced to protect communities from rising floodwaters.
Society

Việt Nam military mobilises to tackle typhoon aftermath

In the Directive No 5741/CĐ-TM, which was sent on Tuesday to military units, General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army required the commands of military regions 1, 2, 3 and 4 to assign forces and resources to support local authorities and people.

