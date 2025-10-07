Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Matmo aftermath

October 07, 2025 - 15:32
As heavy rain caused by Typhoon Matmo lashed Việt Nam, streets in northern provinces turned into rivers, daily life ground to a halt and authorities raced to protect communities from rising floodwaters.

see also

More on this story

Society

Việt Nam military mobilises to tackle typhoon aftermath

In the Directive No 5741/CĐ-TM, which was sent on Tuesday to military units, General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army required the commands of military regions 1, 2, 3 and 4 to assign forces and resources to support local authorities and people.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom