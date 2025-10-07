Matmo aftermath

As heavy rain caused by Typhoon Matmo lashed Việt Nam, streets in northern provinces turned into rivers, daily life ground to a halt and authorities raced to protect communities from rising floodwaters.
Flooding over 30cm deep was reported around 10am on Tuesday at the Hà Nội's Tú Mỡ – Phạm Hùng intersection. Many passersby experienced tingling sensations, and some fell while wading through the water, suspected to be due to a power leakage.
HCM City is accelerating its science, technology and innovation agenda with the passage of nine key resolutions at its People’s Council meeting, marking a significant step towards realising its long-term development vision.
In the Directive No 5741/CĐ-TM, which was sent on Tuesday to military units, General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army required the commands of military regions 1, 2, 3 and 4 to assign forces and resources to support local authorities and people.
Due to Typhoon Matmo’s circulation, moderate to heavy rain and torrential downpours in some areas have been recorded across the northern region and the central province of Thanh Hóa since Monday night.