Hà Nội traffic eases despite flooding from Typhoon Matmo

HÀ NỘI — Many roads in Hà Nội experienced localised traffic congestion on Tuesday morning as the lingering effects of Typhoon Matmo brought widespread heavy rain.

The municipal traffic police deployed officers who worked tirelessly under heavy rain to regulate traffic flow, ensure safety and assist commuters.

From early morning, as vehicle volumes surged during peak hours, the Hà Nội Traffic Police Division maximised manpower, stationing forces at key checkpoints, intersections and flood-prone areas.

A Vietnam News Agency correspondent observed that at the Võ Chí Công – Xuân La intersection, heavy rain caused deep flooding in many road sections, hindering vehicle movement.

Despite limited visibility and slippery roads, traffic officers remained at their posts directing traffic and guiding vehicles safely.

Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, a resident of Ô Chợ Dừa Ward, said the rain from Monday night to Tuesday morning caused localised flooding in many areas, making travel difficult. Thanks to the early presence of traffic police managing flow, he was able to reach work on time.

Similarly, Phùng Văn Hào, a resident of Đông Anh Commune, said traveling from Đông Anh to the city centre was challenging as sections of Võ Chí Công Road were deeply flooded, causing some vehicles to stall. Traffic police placed warning signs, directed flows and guided commuters along safer alternative routes.

In areas such as Phạm Văn Đồng Street, Mỹ Đình Terminal and Cầu Diễn, which had already experienced flooding from Typhoon Bualoi, Traffic Police Team No 6 assigned officers to key points and service roads to regulate traffic and assist residents.

Lieutenant Colonel Phạm Văn Chiến, Head of Traffic Police Team No 6, said Typhoon Matmo caused widespread rain across the city, resulting in localised flooding that created difficulties for commuters. Following the municipal Traffic Police Division’s directives, his unit implemented standby plans, deployed forces to critical intersections, and directed traffic flow to ensure safety.

Besides managing traffic, officers actively helped residents with vehicle breakdowns, slips on slippery roads, and guided cars to safe lanes to avoid flooded areas. Their timely actions helped reduce congestion and allowed traffic to move more smoothly than expected under adverse conditions.

Earlier, to proactively respond to Typhoon Matmo, Hà Nội People’s Committee Chairman Trần Sỹ Thanh directed city police to ready forces and vehicles, coordinate with relevant agencies for disaster prevention and response, and guide traffic flow on roads, waterways and railways during heavy rain. — VNS