Home Society

Cao Bằng Province's forces assist residents during floods

October 07, 2025 - 16:52
Several key areas of Cao Bằng northern province were hit by deep flooding, flash floods and landslides, posing serious risks to lives and property

CAO BẰNG — With widespread downpours and hydropower plants releasing water to protect dams and reservoirs, several key areas of Cao Bằng northern province were hit by deep flooding, flash floods and landslides, posing serious risks to lives and property. Local forces urgently helped residents move people and belongings to safe areas. VNS

Streets in Thục Phán Ward were heavily flooded. VNA/VNS Photos
Streets in Thục Phán Ward were heavily flooded.
Forces in Cao Bằng Province help residents move their belongings during the floods.
Forces in Cao Bằng Province help residents move their belongings during the floods.
Forces in Cao Bằng Province help residents move their belongings during the floods.
Flood-affected residents are evacuated to safe areas.
Flood-affected residents are evacuated to safe areas.

Society

Matmo aftermath

As heavy rain caused by Typhoon Matmo lashed Việt Nam, streets in northern provinces turned into rivers, daily life ground to a halt and authorities raced to protect communities from rising floodwaters.
Society

Việt Nam military mobilises to tackle typhoon aftermath

In the Directive No 5741/CĐ-TM, which was sent on Tuesday to military units, General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army required the commands of military regions 1, 2, 3 and 4 to assign forces and resources to support local authorities and people.

