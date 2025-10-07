Cao Bằng Province's forces assist residents during floods

Post-storm floods devastate crops, homes across northern Việt Nam
CAO BẰNG — With widespread downpours and hydropower plants releasing water to protect dams and reservoirs, several key areas of Cao Bằng northern province were hit by deep flooding, flash floods and landslides, posing serious risks to lives and property. Local forces urgently helped residents move people and belongings to safe areas. VNS
|Streets in Thục Phán Ward were heavily flooded. VNA/VNS Photos
|Streets in Thục Phán Ward were heavily flooded.
|Forces in Cao Bằng Province help residents move their belongings during the floods.
|Flood-affected residents are evacuated to safe areas.
