PM orders determined battle against IUU fishing

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered resolute combat against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices to secure the European Commission's removal of the yellow card against Vietnamese seafood exports this year.

Presiding over the 16th session of the National Steering Committee on combating IUU fishing on Tuesday, with virtual participation from 21 coastal cities and provinces, the Government leader called on all-level Party Committees, authorities and functional forces to demonstrate the highest spirit of responsibility in serving the nation and people as well as overcome all challenges to fulfill their duties.

He urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to strengthen supervision, demanded tighter coordination among forces to prevent and end IUU fishing. Local authorities were also requested to care for people's livelihoods through public education campaigns and support for fishermen transitioning to alternative occupations. Where performance falls short, responsibility lies with the leaders, he stressed.

The PM demanded that ministries and sectors provide comprehensive self-assessments of tasks completed since the 15th session last week, evaluating whether there are meaningful changes and transformations.

Anyone violating IUU regulations must face strict legal penalties, he said, adding authorities must maintain rigorous control over fishermen and vessels through a campaign running until November 15, to definitively resolve this situation.

At the event, PM Chính also offered condolences to victims of recent natural disasters. Typhoons Bualoi and Matmo, he said, have caused severe damage, leaving 67 people dead or missing, 165 injured, 363 houses collapsed or completely damaged, over 94,600ha of crops inundated, and total losses estimated at nearly VNĐ17 trillion ( nearly US$645 million).

Emphasising the Party and State’s goal of protecting the national sovereignty and improving people’s livelihoods, PM Chính ordered ministries, sectors, and localities to promptly address typhoon aftermath and stabilise locals’ lives and production. — VNA/VNS