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Home Politics & Law

Thanh Hoá provincial People’s Committee has new Chairman

July 27, 2026 - 15:54
Dung pledged to continue improving his political mettle, ethics and leadership capacity, while working with the provincial leadership to strengthen solidarity, promote collective intelligence and reform leadership mindset and governance methods, proactively seize opportunities and overcome difficulties and challenges to realise the set targets.
Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thanh Hoá province Tô Anh Dũng speaks at the conference on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

THANH HÓA — Major General Tô Anh Dũng, Director of the Department of Public Security of Thanh Hoá province, has been approved as Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure and elected as Chairman of the provincial People's Committee for the 2026-2031 term.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyễn Duy Ngọc handed over the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s decision to Dung at a conference on July 27.

Ngọc said the decision reflected a comprehensive assessment of Dũng's political qualities, capacity, qualifications, practical experience and prestige. He described the new deputy secretary as a well-trained official with extensive experience in the People's Public Security Force, firm political resolve and a decisive, scientific and grassroots-oriented working style.

He asked the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board, the provincial Party Committee, party committees at all levels, authorities and political and social organisations to maintain solidarity and unity, creating conditions for Dũng and the provincial leadership to complete the assigned tasks successfully; focusing on leading and directing the effective implementation of the Party Central Committee's resolutions, the 20th provincial Party Congress's resolution for the 2025-2030 term, and resolutions of the provincial People's Council for the 2026-2031 tenure.

For his part, Dũng pledged to continue improving his political mettle, ethics and leadership capacity, while working with the provincial leadership to strengthen solidarity, promote collective intelligence and reform leadership mindset and governance methods, proactively seize opportunities and overcome difficulties and challenges to realise the set targets.

Previously, Hoàng Trung Dũng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, announced the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s decision approving the appointment of Dũng as Deputy Secretary of the Thanh Hoá provincial Party Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure, and introducing him for election by the provincial People’s Council as Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee for the 2026-2031 tenure.

At a subsequent session of the 19th provincial People's Council, Dũng was elected as Chairman of the provincial People's Committee for the 2026-2031 term with 100 per cent of the votes. — VNA/VNS

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