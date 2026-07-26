Huế City People’s Committee has new Chairman

HUẾ — Lê Trí Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Huế city, was elected as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee on Sunday, receiving unanimous support from all 50 delegates present at the second thematic session of the municipal People’s Council for the 2026 – 2031 term.

Speaking after his election, Thanh pledged to make every effort and work with dedication, together with the municipal People’s Committee, to lead and implement all areas of work, particularly implementing resolutions of the municipal Party Organisation and People’s Council, action programmes and plans, contributing to promoting the city’s development.

At the session, the municipal People’s Council also relieved Nguyễn Khắc Toàn of the post of Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2026-2031 tenure as he was transferred to another position.

Earlier the same day, the municipal Party Committee held a conference to announce a decision of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on personnel work. — VNA/VNS