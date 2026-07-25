Deputy PM pays tribute to martyrs in Lê Thị Riêng Park

HCM CITY — General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence and a delegation from the Central Military Commission - Ministry of National Defence paid tribute to the heroic martyrs at Lê Thị Riêng Culture Park on July 25.

Official delegates laid flowers and offered incense at the monument to late General Secretary Trần Phú, the memorial stele house for heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 1968 Tết Mậu Thân General Offensive and Uprising, the martyrs' remains repository and memorial shrine to Heroic Martyrs Lê Thị Riêng and Trần Văn Kiểu.

During the visit, the general met and gave gifts to local forces engaging in the ongoing "500 Days and Nights Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains."

The event demonstrates the profound gratitude of the Party, State and Army towards the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland.

The search for the remains of fallen soldiers at Lê Thị Riêng Park is part of the nationwide "500 Days and Nights Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains" that lasts till July 27, 2027.

As of July 24 at the park, the martyrs' remains recovery team of the HCM City High Command discovered, excavated and recovered 101 sets of remains of fallen soldiers and five sets of remains of a mass of fallen soldiers, along with a number of the martyrs' belongings. — VNS