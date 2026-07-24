NA, Government members discuss preparations for 16th NA’s first extraordinary session

HÀ NỘI — The Standing Boards of the National Assembly (NA)'s and Government’s Party Committees convened a meeting in Hà Nội on Friday to finalise preparations for the 16th NA’s first extraordinary session.

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, who is Secretary of the Government Party Committee, and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, who is Secretary of the NA Party Committee, co-chaired the event.

The extraordinary session is scheduled to run from August 3 to 24, split into two phases.

Lawmakers are set to consider 31 items, including 26 legislative matters, personnel decisions and four other major issues.

PM Hưng spoke highly of the fruitful coordination between the two Party Committees since the start of the tenure, which has promptly institutionalised the Party's guidelines, the Party Central Committee and Politburo's resolutions and decisions as well as the directions given by the Party General Secretary and President.

Their joint efforts have helped with realising socio-economic targets, maintaining macro-economic balances and smoothly running the new organisational model of the political system.

He said the Government and ministries have accelerated preparations for key draft laws and resolutions containing a number of new policies likely to have a major impact on socio-economic development.

The proposals aim to turn the Party's guidelines and policies into legislation, address urgent issues, push ahead with administrative and business condition reforms, streamline the organisational apparatus, and deal with legal documents that are due to expire before March 1, 2027, said the Government leader.

Ministers and heads of agencies were assigned to closely oversee the drafting process and work closely with NA bodies during the examination, revision and finalisation, while promptly reporting issues falling beyond their authority.

Ministries and agencies must also work constructively and responsibly with NA bodies to further refine draft legislation, particularly by conducting thorough impact assessments of major new policies affecting citizens and businesses, according to the cabinet leader.

Legislative quality must come first

Chairman Mẫn acknowledged the tight timetable but stressed that meeting deadlines must not come at the expense of legislative quality.

He urged drafting agencies to quickly finalise documents and work closely with the NA's Ethnic Council and Committees to secure quality review from the outset.

The top legislator praised the PM’s strong lawmaking direction, especially the requirement that ministries prepare guiding decrees and circulars alongside draft laws, giving lawmakers a fuller basis for deliberation and ensuring newly adopted laws can be enforced immediately upon issuance.

He called for documents to be completed and submitted on schedule through the NA’s digital platform so deputies have enough time for review.

For draft laws being submitted for first reading, documents may be supplied in phases as long as the overall timetable holds.

Reiterating that draft quality remains the top priority, the top legislator said the NA's Ethnic Council and Committees must work closely with ministries and agencies during review and revision to ensure proposals are rigorous, practical and feasible.

Drafts that fall short of required standards, he said, must be returned for further revision.

Relevant agencies were urged to keep improving working methods and maintain careful, scientific and responsible planning so that the extraordinary session runs smoothly and delivers maximum efficiency. — VNA/VNS