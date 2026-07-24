Vietnamese Party and State leader honoured with international peace prize

MOSCOW — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm has been named the laureate of the 2026 Lev N. Tolstoy International Peace Prize in recognition of his contributions to advancing peace and international cooperation.

The jury unanimously voted on Friday to confer the prestigious award on the Vietnamese top leader, citing his role in "strengthening peace and cooperation among nations."

Participating in the jury meeting online from Saint Petersburg, jury chairman Valery Gergiev, General Director of the Bolshoi Theatre, Artistic Director and General Director of the Mariinsky Theatre, and a People's Artist of Russia, said Việt Nam has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific while preserving its distinctive cultural identity amid global integration.

The jury also recognised Party General Secretary and President Lâm's contributions to Việt Nam's development, his efforts to advance global justice and respect for international law, and his role in promoting the peace-loving, humane and dialogue-oriented traditions of the Party, Government and people of Việt Nam.

Other jury members, including Vladimir Tolstoy, Director General of the State Museum of L.N. Tolstoy and a descendant of the celebrated Russian author Lev Tolstoy, French public figure Pierre de Gaulle, and South African parliamentarian Lindiwe Sisulu, a member of the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress, highlighted the importance of safeguarding the universal humane values championed by Lev Tolstoy and other prominent historical figures.

They also commended Việt Nam's development and international integration, saying the Southeast Asian nation, which was left largely devastated by war, has recovered and achieved remarkable economic growth, becoming an inspiration for many countries striving for peace.

The Lev N. Tolstoy International Peace Prize has now been awarded for the third time.

The recipient is chosen by an international council of distinguished political, social and cultural figures from Argentina, Belarus, China, France, India, Japan, Russia and South Africa. — VNA/VNS